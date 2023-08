01:39 File image: Women sell typical dishes of the Colombian Pacific cuisine during the Petronio Álvarez Pacific Music Festival, in Cali, Colombia, on August 12, 2015. © Christian Escobar Mora / EFE

Our cultural journalist Léa Hurel is our special envoy to the Petronio Álvarez Festival, a space full of music and gastronomy that highlights the culture of the Colombian Pacific in the city of Cali. Although the main stage is the most visited, the gastronomic pavilion is one of the busiest spaces, as you can find live food workshops, concerts, and talks.