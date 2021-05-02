Chinese edition Sohu published a list of gastroenterologist recommendations that must be followed to keep the stomach healthy.

So, the expert warns that one of the main enemies for the health of the organ is irregular nutrition, for example, when a person skips food due to the stressful rhythm of life.

At the same time, the habit of not having breakfast is fraught with stomach problems, as well as with the general condition of the body, because in the morning you need to gain energy.

In addition, stress can cause gastrointestinal dysfunction. As a result, the likelihood of stomach ulcers increases.

It is also advisable to avoid snacks before bedtime, which not only hinder digestion, but also negatively affect sleep.

“If you eat a lot before bedtime, it irritates the gastric mucosa, which leads to excessive secretion of gastric juice and the formation of ulcers,” – said the gastroenterologist.

Those who suffer from reflux esophagitis (heartburn, belching) should not drink milk on an empty stomach. You should also limit the consumption of carbonated drinks, which irritate the stomach and often lead to obesity.

The expert was reminded of the need to wash food because of the danger of infection with the Helicobacter pylori bacterium, which is one of the main causes of duodenal ulcers.

