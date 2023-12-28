The New Year's feast should begin at approximately 22:00 to avoid problems with the digestive system. On December 28, gastroenterologist at Meditsina JSC, Candidate of Medical Sciences Evgeniy Belousov announced.

“You shouldn’t sit down at the table closer to midnight and start eating immediately after the chimes <...> – it’s harmful to your health and well-being,” the doctor said.

He, in conversation with “Gazeta.RU”, noted that many Russian families have a tradition of practically not eating all day on December 31 in preparation for the feast, and then starting New Year's dinner at midnight. This habit causes problems with the gastrointestinal tract the next morning, and as a result contributes to rapid weight gain. Therefore, Belousov recommended starting the feast before midnight.

“At about 22:00 – at this time you can serve the main hot dish and spend the outgoing year with dignity. By midnight, it’s better to leave lighter dishes on the table – fruits, vegetable slices, salads,” said the gastroenterologist.

He also emphasized that closer to night it is worth minimizing products with the addition of mayonnaise.

He added that the “one plate rule” will help avoid weight gain and overeating. The doctor suggests putting different foods on your plate at the beginning of dinner and not adding anything later. Belousov assumes that such a portion will be larger than usual, so no one will definitely remain hungry.

The day before, on December 27, Tatyana Meshcheryakova, a nutritionist and expert in the field of healthy nutrition at the Level Kitchen service, told Izvestia how to help your stomach during the New Year holidays. She advised that the appetizers should be prepared individually and in small quantities, so that after each of the guests tried the dish, it would immediately end. This way you can avoid overeating and subsequent digestive problems.

On the same day, expert doctor of the Hemotest laboratory Ekaterina Demyanovskaya spoke about the features of the New Year's table for hypertensive patients. She called for minimizing the amount of salt in dishes and avoiding pickles. She also recommended avoiding sausage products, as they contain monosodium glutamate, a substance that can reduce the excretion of salt and water by the kidneys.