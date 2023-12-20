The level of gasification in Russia in 2023 will reach 73.8%. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov on December 20 at a speech in the State Duma.

“The gas industry continued to increase supplies to the domestic market. Gasification will reach the target value of 73.8%,” Shulginov said in an interview on the TV channel “Russia 24”assessing forecasts for 2023 results.

Also, according to the minister, the gasification forecast for next year is 74.7%.

“In coal, we are at the same level as last year, both in production and exports,” he said.

On December 14, the Ministry of Energy announced the open-ended nature of the additional gasification program, launched in 2021 on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the press service of the ministry, in 2022 the program was extended to boiler houses that provide heat supply to medical institutions and educational facilities. Earlier that day, during the “Results of the Year”, the head of state noted that 450 thousand households in the country are connected to gas networks, and 1 million have received the technical opportunity to do this. Putin noted that work on the program continues.

Earlier, on November 24, the Public Chamber hosted a round table “Gasification of the Siberian Federal District: Problems and Opportunities” dedicated to the development of gas supply in Siberia. The participants discussed the need for gasification in the Siberian regions and the conditions necessary to achieve this goal. As experts said, the most pressing problem of gasification is for the regions of Siberia, primarily the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Irkutsk Region. Here, gas will make it possible to more actively develop industrial production, at the same time, without complicating the environmental situation and preserving the natural resources of the region.

On November 22, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced plans for gasification of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Novak said that gas could be delivered to the region by 2028.