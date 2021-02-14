We are nobody. The Athletics It went like a rocket and it goes and punctures against it Celtic. Then they beat grenade, and before they came from winning 16 times in 19 games, but they punctured against Celta and deflated like a balloon. They went from being a solid leader, praised by all, to being a liquid leader, and almost almost a gaseous leader, you already know the three states of matter. The media were in charge of saying it to the four winds after the game. The Atleti deflates.

The day before, the day of the game against the Vigo team, Atleti woke up with 6 cases of covid in their squad. I saw several news programs on various television networks and there was hardly any talk about it. The opening of the sports news in one of them spoke about some fantasy about Messi and the PSG. The next piece of news was speculation about the Bouquets. The next one spoke of the Superbowl, so deeply rooted in our country. And already in fourth or fifth place they spoke for seven seconds that the solid leader (it was necessary to say “for a short time”) had woken up with six cases of the covid in his staff. We live in that nonsense, informational nonsense on the one hand and health nonsense on the other.

So the liquid leader, and almost gaseous, after drawing with Celta, has spent a worrying week trying to recover troops. Of course, after being the fourth or fifth news on match day for six cases of coronavirus in the squad, Atleti became the opening news in the news the next day: Atleti deflates. Click on Atleti. It seems that drawing a game against a great player like Celta means going from a solid leader to a liquid leader, and from a liquid leader to a gas leader. That’s what happens sometimes with solid news, which sometimes turns liquid and usually ends up being gaseous.

Thus, Atleti, a liquid leader under suspicion despite the bag of points that takes out the following teams, had to arrive in Granada and continue working in silence, with three cases of covid still kicking and other casualties for other reasons. In short, here is the chronicle of the match: Granada, 1; Atlético de Madrid, 2.