This criminal group is credited with a whole wave of robberies in the Campo de Cartagena
The Repsol de La Aljorra and BP de Cuesta Blanca service stations, both in Cartagena, became the target this Wednesday, allegedly, of the ‘gas station gang’, which since mid-December has caused a wave of robberies in the Campo de Cartagena.
A few minutes after seven in the evening, they attacked the La Aljorra, where two men with a gun, in addition to taking part of the proceeds, stole a white Kia Ceed car from the saleswoman. After that, at 8:00 p.m., three hooded men, also with guns, entered the Cuesta Blanca, from which they took a thousand euros in cash and another car, in this case a gray Audi A3.
The robbery was of a woman who was at the gas station at the time. They forced her to get out of the vehicle and headed towards La Puebla, where a half hour later her car was located.
