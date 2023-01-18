The Repsol de La Aljorra and BP de Cuesta Blanca service stations, both in Cartagena, became the target this Wednesday, allegedly, of the ‘gas station gang’, which since mid-December has caused a wave of robberies in the Campo de Cartagena.

A few minutes after seven in the evening, they attacked the La Aljorra, where two men with a gun, in addition to taking part of the proceeds, stole a white Kia Ceed car from the saleswoman. After that, at 8:00 p.m., three hooded men, also with guns, entered the Cuesta Blanca, from which they took a thousand euros in cash and another car, in this case a gray Audi A3.

The robbery was of a woman who was at the gas station at the time. They forced her to get out of the vehicle and headed towards La Puebla, where a half hour later her car was located.