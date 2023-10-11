Stoltenberg threatened a decisive NATO response to the blasting of the Finnish gas pipeline

Traces of “external influence” were found on the damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline connecting Finnish Inkoo and Estonian Paldiski, Finnish President Sauli Niiniste said. A deliberate explosion is considered as one of the versions.

The Norwegian Institute of Seismic Observations NORSAR at 01:20 local time (coinciding with Moscow) on October 8 recorded a shock near the gas pipeline, which may indicate an explosion. Experts said that the magnitude of the shock was 1.0 on the Richter scale, which is significantly lower than when the Nord Stream gas pipelines were blown up in September 2022.

2.6 billion cubic meters of gas per year is the capacity of Balticconnector

The total length of the gas pipeline is 151 kilometers, 77 of them along the bottom of the Gulf of Finland. It was there, 20 kilometers north of Paldiski, that the alleged explosion occurred.

The leak in the gas pipeline was discovered only on October 9

Finnish and Estonian gas pipeline operators discovered an unusual pressure drop in the Balticconnector only on the night of October 9. The gas pipeline was immediately shut off.

It is likely that damage to both the gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable is the result of external influences Sauli NiinistePresident of Finland

Soon after data appeared about a sharp decrease in pressure, Finnish border guards went to the site. They examined the gas pipeline millimeter by millimeter until they found the area where the leak occurred. According to the deputy head of the border guard, Rear Admiral Markku Hassinen, damage at the leak site indicates sabotage.

Photo: Lehtikuva / Finnish Border Guard / Handout / Reuters

Finnish authorities are not yet in a hurry to draw conclusions about who may be behind the gas pipeline explosion. Finnish National Bureau of Investigation stated, which is currently considering versions of both intentional and unintentional damage to the gas pipeline. At the same time, investigators note that the size of the damage indicates rather a deliberate explosion, which could not have been committed by an ordinary person “without special knowledge.” The Finnish armed forces, in turn, stated that they do not see a military threat to the country.

NATO has threatened a tough response to a possible attack on the gas pipeline

Despite the fact that the Finnish and Estonian authorities have not yet called the deliberate bombing the final version of what happened, the leadership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance have expressed serious concern.

President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen statedthat the preliminary results of the investigation into the incident indicate a deliberate detonation of the gas pipeline. “I strongly condemn any act of deliberate destruction of critical infrastructure. Our pipelines and undersea cables connect citizens and businesses across Europe and the rest of the world. They are “lifelines” for financial markets and global trade,” von der Leyen emphasized.

Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters

The EC President added that European critical infrastructure has been attacked for the second time in just over a year, apparently referring to the Nord Stream explosions in September 2022.

If it is proven that this is a deliberate attack against critical NATO infrastructure, then this is a serious problem and the alliance will respond in a united and decisive manner Jens StoltenbergNATO Secretary General

Finland became a NATO member in April 2023, and Estonia has been a member of the alliance since 2004.

The Kremlin expressed concern about the damage to the Balticconnector

The parallels with Nord Stream were also pointed out in the Kremlin. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov recalled that previously there were “dangerous precedents for carrying out terrorist attacks against critical infrastructure in the Baltic.”

According to him, the Kremlin does not have any accurate data about what happened on the Finnish-Estonian gas pipeline and does not know whether the Russian special services have such information.

Of course, this is quite alarming news (…) So, of course, we will wait for more detailed information Dmitry PeskovKremlin official representative

The EU will not suffer much if the gas pipeline fails

Along with the gas pipeline, a telecommunications cable located at a “considerable distance” and already in Estonian territorial waters was also damaged. According to Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, the incident didn’t apply seriously harmed the country’s energy stability and did not cause any communications disruptions.

After a gas pipeline leak, natural gas prices in Europe increased by 8.8 percent and immediately exceeded 40 euros per megawatt-hour. And repairing the Balticconnector gas pipeline could take months, said Janne Grönlund, head of operator Gasgrid Finland.

Related materials:

However, EU countries will not suffer much due to a gas leak from the Finnish-Estonian gas pipeline Balticconnector, even if the pipe fails for a long time, said independent resource and energy market expert Vladimir Demidov in a commentary to Lente.ru. The specialist explained that small terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) have already been built in Finland.

5 percent Natural gas accounts for Finland’s energy balance (according to Reuters)

“The Baltic countries are also likely to suffer little, because Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia are now connected to the Polish pipeline, that is, to the common European system, from where, if something happens, they can get gas. Moreover, there is a huge floating LNG regasification facility in Klaipeda,” Demidov added. The analyst also suggested that the jump in gas prices in Europe was caused by the actions of traders and speculators.