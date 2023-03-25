A cylinder of the gas methane it exploded in a gas station a Bologna, causing the injury of 4 people, numerous damages to the car and to the structure. L’accident occurred at the petrol station, in Borgo Panigale (Western suburb of Bologna).

The gas cylinder explodes at the distributor what happened

The accident happened at the BPM distributor in Via Alberelli in Borgo Panigale where a man of 46 years old was injured when the CNG cylinder in his car exploded it occurred shortly after finishing the gas supplywhen, after paying the bill, yes he was approaching his car to restart, one Volkswagen Golf TGI.

Extensive damage, the explosion of the gas cylinder destroyed the car, the structure and injured the owner

The man was injured in the leg in the blast and was carried away serious condition at the Maggiore hospital in Bologna where he was hospitalized with a reserved prognosis.

The outbreak also resulted many damages to the cars present and to the structures of the petrol station which has been closed.

When and why car gas cylinders explode

It was one that exploded methane bottle (and not LPG), which contained compressed natural gas (CNG). The CNG cylinders are made in high pressure resistant materialslike thesteel or composite material, and are filled with compressed methane at a pressure of about 200 bar.

The explosion also caused damage to the other cars and the petrol station

The Golf TGI is equipped with two cylinders arranged under the floor: VW used both steel cylinders (14.4 kg capacity) and composite material cylinders (15 kg capacity).

At the time of writing this article there is no information on the type of cylinders and on the status of their inspection.

The causes and dynamics of the accident will be clarified by the expert reports ordered by pm Nicola Scalabrini. The investigations will have to ascertain the causes of the explosion and the responsibilities, i.e. understand if they are to be attributed to the failure of the car bottle or at distributor pump which charged to a higher pressure.

The 2 methane cylinders in composite material installed on the

VW GOLF TGI

The composite material cylinders used on the GOLF TGI are those from Xperion made in “durethane” Lanxess in polyamide 6 and like all other CNG cylinders require an overhaul every 4 years.

Methane gas cylinder in composite material

The gas cylinders used in gas vehicles (LPG or methane) are built to withstand high pressures and to ensure user safety. However, there are some situations where cylinder explosions may occur.

One of the most common causes is thecar fire. If the flames reach the gas cylinder, the temperature rises and the pressure inside the cylinder increases rapidly, until it exceeds its resistance capacity. In this case, the bottle may explode.

Another cause could be the gas leak from the cylinder. If gas escapes from the cylinder for any reason (for example, due to a loss of pressure or a failure of the safety valve), it can accumulate in a confined area and form an explosive mixture with air. If this gas mixture is ignited, it can cause an explosion.

It is important to note that vehicle gas cylinders are built with a number of safety devices, such as safety valves and automatic cut-off devices, which cut off the gas flow in the event of an emergency.

However, to avoid dangerous situations, it is important to carry out regular checks on the gas cylinder and supply system, use only approved and reliable equipment, avoid road accidents and always pay attention to the condition of your vehicle.

Cylinder inspection, remember that gas-powered cars require cylinder inspection, every 4 years for methane and every 10 years for LPG.

Safety in methane distributors

To ensure safety in methane dispensers usually service stations use advanced monitoring systems to detect any gas leaks or anomalies in the systems.

CNG refueling point

In addition, these distributors regularly maintain their equipment and safety systems to ensure that they are always in top working condition and have emergency systemssuch as safety valves and automatic gas shut-off, to prevent any explosion or fire.

