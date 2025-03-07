The garment that you should avoid putting in the washing machine, although it is very common to do it (and how to clean it)

Technology has become an essential ally of domestic work, so that hand washing is almost a tradition in the forgetfulness of previous generations. Knowing the enormous possibilities offered by automatic clothing washing machines and using it well guarantees that we can keep in perfect condition virtually all kinds of clothing using the appropriate program.

A wool program guarantees us a spongy sweater, another delicate allows us to keep the curtains of delicate tissues in perfect condition. Long and more intense washed for resistant garments.

However, there is some exception for which there is no adequate program. In fact, it is a garment that we frequently wash machine, even if it is not the most correct. Nor the most necessary. In fact, it is convenient to know that there are fabrics that are an exception, to which it is not convenient to go through the washing machine.

The garment you should avoid is the waterproof: curiously, the water does not come very well despite being designed to repel it. In fact, in some waterproof press labels you can find the symbol that does not advise its machine washing.

If we apply the simplest logic, a waterproof garment is in environmental contact with rainwater, so it is contradictory that is not advised to put it into the washing machine.

What are waterproof garments

When talking about waterproof, not only refers to the typical garment of more classical rigid plastic material. All those garments that are made of lighter materials enter this category.

Some of them such as nylon, polyester, latex, vinyl or rubber, such as neoprene, have more and more applications in various garments for both day to day and sports and the practice of sports such as skiing or mountaineering, to give some examples, or even work uniforms. However, clothing manufacturers already usually indicate the laundry recommendations on their labels.





In this category, the chubasqueros, the snow clothes and in general all that made with tissues and fibers that do not miss moisture, water or any liquid in general enter. It should be borne in mind that not all described materials as waterproof have identical characteristics: some absorb water and others repel it.

Two reasons not to use the washing machine

The reasons why they are advisable to put them in the washing machine is not so much because a deterioration can be suffered or will not be in perfect condition, but for two other issues. The first is that they normally do not need such a deep cleaning, or rather: not so passed by water. The second is that they can affect the rest of the casting.

The point is that, during the washing process, the garments with these characteristics normally made with robust tissues – sometimes even rigid – can be swelling in the drum of the washing machine until the process of correct cleaning of the rest of the laundry is hindering. The problem can be made especially uncomfortable in the centrifugated process preventing it from developing effectively for the other garments.

To this it is added that, in addition, the waterproof fabric has a treatment that, aggressive and unnecessary washes can weaken over time by losing their resistance capacity against water. Therefore, it should not be abused of aggressive washes and, in any case, avoid unnecessary aggressive detergents that damage the functionality and effectiveness of the garment.

On other occasions the garment carries a membrane that is the one that guarantees its impermeability. That is, a kind of reinforcement or layer that makes a barrier, so the outer fabric can soak up, but that humidity will not reach the body. An aggressive washing or without the optimal conditions could affect it.

How to clean them then?

The most useful recommendation to guarantee the best cleaning of the casting is not to put waterproof garments. How to clean them then? The method is simple and fast. Just pass a damp cloth to keep it in good condition.





If there are spots, we will have to rub a little more to eliminate them, although a waterproof fabric plays with the advantage that, as its name indicates, the porosity is not among its qualities. Therefore it is difficult for any substance to penetrate the tissue. The spots, therefore, tend to be superficial and are easily eliminated by passing a slightly moistened cloth.

What to do to clean the interior

As for the exterior cleaning of the waterproof piece this would be the recommendation. But what about the interior? Indeed, the other face of the garment, sometimes covered with a fabric or cloth lining, may eventually need a logical tuning. That is, an integral washing.

In this case, when a waterproof garment needs a deeper cleaning, the washing machine should not be used, not even using a delicate program or avoiding putting other pieces of clothing.

The best solution in this case is to resort to professional and safe cleanliness. At this point an inevitable visit to the dry cleaner is recommended. Water is not always the best way to hygienize a garment.

Precautions with other garments

As a general rule, what influences when determining the convenience of recommending the use of the washing machine is not the type of garment, but the material of which it is made. Delicate garments can get airy of an automatic washing process if we control a centrifugate that is not aggressive, a few revolutions.

But sometimes sequin pants, for example, a jersey with feathers or a shirt with rhinestones apply of the caution of careful washing and avoids the laps of the washing machine drum, no matter how delicate the program we decide.

Therefore, normally these types of clothing accessories are the one that will determine our ultimate decision to risk or not with automatic cleaning against the manual.