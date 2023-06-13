The gardener, suspected of killing Alexander Kolodich, a deputy from the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO) in New Moscow, spoke on Tuesday, June 13, about his motives.

According to the man, during a quarrel, he attacked the deputy, in whose house he worked as a hired gardener, because of his stinginess. Kolodich, according to the suspect, allegedly did not want to pay him for additional work around the house.

After the murder, the gardener tried to get rid of the evidence. He buried the body in the basement of the house. After that, the offender let slip about what he had done to his brother, and he, in turn, turned to the police.

The murder of Kolodich became known on June 12. According to the main version, a quarrel broke out between him and a worker on the territory of the mansion, the suspect attacked the 58-year-old deputy and beat him to death, and also wounded the wife of the murdered man.

At the moment, the deputy’s wife is hospitalized. The 55-year-old victim had multiple stab wounds, she lost a lot of blood, her tendons and blood vessels in her arms were injured. In addition, the woman was injured in the abdominal cavity. Kolodich’s wife is currently unconscious.