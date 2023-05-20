Shoppers at a food market in Riohacha, Colombia, in August 2022. Nicolo Filippo Rosso

If tomorrow an international conflict cut off trade with Canada, as happened with Ukraine in March 2022 at the beginning of the war with Russia, Latin America would be, in the words of experts, “very stressed” due to the lack of essential foods.

Colombia, for example, would run out of its mixtures, since more than 67% of the wheat consumed in this country is imported from that northern country. To Chile, this hypothetical contingency would deal a certain blow to the supply of legumes such as lentils, an essential food to make up for the lack of animal protein in many diets of the most impoverished households and which come almost entirely from Canada. It is estimated that only 25% of the legumes they consume are grown in this country.

The exercise can be repeated with many other producing countries, or as the journalist Martín Caparrós has baptized them in his book Hunger, “food exporters”. And the threat of the day can be changed by an environmental catastrophe or, not to be so pessimistic, by the jam of a ship in a strategic sea channel for trade as also happened in 2021. In the end, the result is the same: “We attended to an extremely fragile global food system”, explains Felipe Roa-Clavijo, PhD in International Development from the University of Oxford and author of the book The politics of food provisioning in Colombiawho emphatically adds: “This system is also producing hunger, inequality and environmental unsustainability in the global south”.

With the pandemic and with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the vulnerability of the food system was exposed like never before. The closure of Ukrainian ports has disabled Ukrainian exports and far-off countries have been left without basic foodstuffs. North Africa, the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa were especially hard hit by the lack of grains.

But it is not necessary to resort to hypothetical cases and extrapolate what has happened with Ukraine to demonstrate the ravages for Latin America of a system that has undermined food sovereignty and has made entire territories dependent on others kilometers away, almost entirely , to be able to supply the necessary meals for its population.

According to the most recent report According to the United Nations Food Agency (FAO) with figures for 2021, 34 million South Americans are hungry. “Within South America, in Peru, about half the population experiences moderate or severe food insecurity. In Argentina, Ecuador and Suriname, it affects almost 37% of the population”, the document states. But how in the pantry of the world, one of the regions that exports the most food, do many people go to bed with an empty stomach?

“Latin America is a food exporting superpower, this is mediated, in part, by the high production of soybeans and cereals produced in Brazil and Argentina so that Chinese cows have food. But at the same time, it is a region mired in deep food insecurity and worrying levels of malnutrition, as the FAO has recently warned”, emphasizes Roa-Clavijo.

Less peasants and more monocultures

Researcher Daniella Paola Gac, from the Department of Rural Management and Innovation of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, of the University of Chile, details the case of her country to shed light on this worrying paradox: “Our production of food for domestic consumption in Chile It is almost entirely in the hands of small producers, but we have a very depressed social fabric in agricultural spaces, we do not have an active peasantry, but rather one that no longer wants to work in the fields and that, moreover, cannot access water , which is a private good. If there are fewer and fewer peasants, then our food security is increasingly vulnerable.”

To the complex panorama, according to the academic, we must add millions of hectares of territory dedicated to forestry, fruit, grape and berry monocultures, hand in hand with an agribusiness that has sought a productive vocation for each territory and has monopolized it, without allowing the food that is grown to be diversified, nor are there spaces for small producers.

“For example, the production of cherries is so important and the value of the land has increased to such a degree that it is unprofitable for small producers to insist on cultivating, which is why they choose to sell their plots to produce berries for the Chinese market. I know rural places where they do not have fresh food production for consumption, most of what we produce goes for export and we have to import what we need to eat at international market prices”, explains Gac.

In Colombia, the dependence on wheat and corn that comes from Canada and the United States and that today makes products from the local basic basket more expensive in historical figures, was cooked under similar factors. “During World War II, with the Marshall plan, the United States began to send wheat and cereals for the reconstruction of Europe. Faced with this contingency, Colombia is left without wheat and cereals, and was forced to become self-sufficient in grains. You saw crops of all colors in the savannah. But that lasted very little. When this plan ends, all the surplus cereals in the United States come back to our countries in the form of charity and that undermined the grain economy”, explains Felipe Roa-Clavijo.

With the opening of the economy in the 1990s, the result of the Washington Consensus, this situation became extreme and, since it did not have a good national supply, it ended up favoring the United States. In 2021, at July figures, More than five million tons of corn had been imported into Colombia, while local production barely exceeded 1.5 million tons.

The Latin American paradox

The promises of the call “green revolution”, a model implemented between the 1940s and the 1970s with the intention of satisfying the demand for food worldwide, did not calculate the social and environmental damage that it would cause (food systems today produce a third of greenhouse gases) and left in evidence that an increase in agricultural productivity did not necessarily mean greater access to food. For their part, the fantasies widely created in the region with the signing of free trade agreements would highlight the ravages of a model that changed its focus from eliminating hunger for many, to thinking about increasing the income of a few.

“We arrived here because of a deregulated system, with very unclear rules of the game, very permissive on critical issues such as pesticides, transgenic seeds, deregulation of employment contracts, the entry of migrants without the basic minimums, and when this model is extreme, we reach a limit. We are hungry. I see localities in Chile where there is no access to fresh food, there is no water, and they prefer processed foods or subsidies that generate more malnutrition and poverty,” says Gac, author of the study Food sovereignty in Latin America: perspectives on a concept in action and in dispute.

From various sectors, given the worrying paradox that Latin America is experiencing, a regional governance model is invoked that seeks to put various sectors and social movements on the table to set a clear limit on how much to export and how much to save to feed the local population. “India, which is a large exporter of wheat, has already done it, which, given the evidence, decided to reduce its exports of cereal to be better supplied,” says Roa-Clavijo.

Another of the routes that are analyzed from the academy is to work on territorial planning, so that countries can decide what vocation they give to certain territories and thus reduce tensions between the export agribusiness, small growers and, for example , a new player that has entered the equation: energy projects that are being established in rural and potentially cultivable territories.

“It is urgent that the issue of food be taken as part of social security, just as access to water, education and health has been included. Social security has to do with food security. The State has to ensure access to food”, says Gac.

“Political will will be essential if we want to change these figures. Some public policy bets show us possible paths. In Colombia, for example, there is a law that seems revolutionary to me, to say the least, which is the Public Procurement Law, which obliges all public entities that work or contract with the State, and that distribute food in military bases, schools, etc., to buy at least 30% of their food from small producers, creating short marketing circuits”, says Professor Roa-Clavijo, who concludes: “This is how we are ensuring that these small producers will have someone to sell their products to and that the decisions of what is produced in a country does not remain only in the hands of external demands”.