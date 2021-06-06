The garden of La Purísima de Mazarrón, the only green lung in the center of the town, faces the first draft remodeling in its 65-year history. The project being studied by the government team seeks to integrate this landscaped space into the urban fabric and provide it with more leafiness in order to encourage its use by residents. The proposal being considered, still pending revision, contemplates the demolition of the perimeter wall of the garden. Instead and to facilitate access, the authors of the design (the architect María Medina and the agronomist Francisco Medina) propose a system of ramps and staggered flower beds. With this solution, the park will gain surface area at the expense of the surrounding roads.

The idea is to turn the La Purísima garden into an “island of freshness” so that the vegetation will gain prominence. It will be more dense, mainly with evergreen specimens. Most of the existing trees will be maintained and, in addition, almost 3,000 units of herbaceous, ferns, vines and shrubs will be planted, in addition to palm trees and tropical trees. This extension of the green area will force to reinforce the current garden maintenance service.

The monument to the Immaculate Conception, which gives its name to the space and which presides over the park, will not move from its location, but it is planned to reduce the diameter and height of the fountain vase, taking into account criteria of proportion and saving water. The park will also have a multipurpose track –to host the celebration of markets and other events–, more urban furniture, children’s play areas protected from the sun with locksmith trellises covered with plants and an area reserved as a terrace for hotel use. Another outstanding performance involves ‘renaturalizing’ the Malecón promenade with a view to integrating it into the complex.

The bomb shelter



The Councilor for Urbanism, Ginés Campillo, clarifies that the project may undergo changes due to the negotiations that are held with other organizations, since the works would affect service and communication networks. With all this, the mayor hopes that the project can go out to tender before the end of this year. The investment would amount to about 800,000 euros.

It is still unknown what future awaits the refuge from the Civil War that is preserved in the basement of the garden. With 60 meters of gallery and raised to protect the population from possible bombings, Campillo considers its enhancement with the aim that it can host cultural activities.