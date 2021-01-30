José Corpas and Umar Sadiq resolved the duel against Castellón with the ease in which a child eats an ounce of chocolate, that of an adult to take the hose and water the garden of the house on any Saturday. In fact, the swimmer and the Nigerian feel in the Mediterranean as if they were playing on the lawn of their house. One is in the best moment of his career and another begins to aim for the best heights. There is no detracting from the orelluts, but the rojiblanco attack is one notch up.

It was in a gear change when the equality ramp went downhill for the locals. In the 25th minute, after a Castellón throw-in, a long throw from Aketxe with his non-dominant leg was sensationally controlled by Sadiq with his chest, getting rid of Delgado and poking Corpas, who broke behind Castellón so that ’17’ could take advantage of the space created by ‘9’. Control with the right hand and volley with the left to the right post of Campos. The play defines the current Almería, in which everyone does everything: one is not limited to goals and the other, which at first did not count for Gomes because he did not adapt to that inner game, now he plays it wonderfully.

The Portuguese performed with his eleven gala despite having a historic quarterfinal of the Cup in three days (everything indicates that the substitutes will play against Sevilla), repeating Juan Carlos Garrido also of alignment regarding his last league engagement. Castellón sought to tickle Almería by pressing his ball exit, something that the Indálico team did not know how to solve too well against Osasuna. Gus came to surprise Makaridze with a long shot that poisoned himself on a rebound. However, Gomes’s men gradually dodged that pressure and felt better with possession (they finished with 76.1%).

Corpas’s goal, his ninth so far this year, made the rojiblancos believe even more, already in possession of the crash, with great mobility from the second line of attack. Aketxe grew larger, free to move around the green. The Bilbao player was even able to increase the distance in a shot after a great personal move by Sadiq, who did what he wanted with the Castellón defense. An amazing facility in your home garden. The former Depor was also one of the most active in the second act, with another distant shot in the 55th minute, but standing out above all for the pause that he put to his people and the speed that he printed.

At the time of the game, it was Seine’s turn, who had started at half-time. He left Aketxe and Morlanes in the three-quarter line before the passivity of Almería to open it to the left, from where Victor centered it where it hurts the most. And boy did it hurt. Cuenca left her to the penalty spot, and Rubén Díez of semi-volley took advantage of the little forcefulness of the former Barcelona and Centelles to make the equalizer. The draw was a slab for Almería, which was slow to recover. But he did it when he was at his worst. The owner of the garden reappeared. A tempered center from Samu, who both steals and disguises himself as an assistant, from the left was used for Sadiq to unblock the situation. The ball, which entered the left squad of Campos, is his eleventh goal in the league (He has two in the Cup).

If the 1-1 chilled the local spirits, the 2-1 had an opposite effect, taking advantage of the defensive character that Garrido was looking for, with that replacement of Javi Moyano by Rubén Díaz. When the Valencian wanted to react it was already late and it is that the Almería had sentenced through Cuenca two minutes later. The center-back was redeemed with an unappealable header in a free kick by Lazo so that the ball bounced off the post and went inside. Almería is reunited with the triumph after his stumble six days before and is still fully in the ointment for direct promotion, having the possibility of continuing to make history on Tuesday in the Copa del Rey, while Castellón is in decline.