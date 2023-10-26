Isaac tried to protect his little brothers with his body, he wanted to keep them away from the flames

The story of this child comes from Melbourne, Australia and has already traveled around the world. A little hero called Isaac McGregor who lost his life at just 5 years old, in an attempt to save that of his little brothers.

She was playing in the garden shed with her three siblings, Mavis 6 years old, Saige 3 years old and Ashlynn 18 months old, when a fire started on the sofa. Isaac wasn’t scared and realized he had to help his little brothers. He did from shield with his bodyuntil the mother realized what was happening in the garden.

She immediately ran outside and tried to get her 4 children to safety. When she entered the little house, she saw Isaac who he protected his brothers. Neighbors also intervened waiting for help, but no one managed to save the children’s lives.

Saige and Ashlynn are died in the flames, while Isaac and Mavis were rushed to the Royal Children’s Hospital. Unfortunately, their conditions upon arrival at the health facility were already too serious. The doctors tried to do everything they could, but the two brothers they didn’t make it. Isaac had burns over 80 percent of his body.

Isaac’s mother will never forget that scene

It was his mother who recounted that scene that he will never forget. His life was destroyed in a few moments. Her 5 year old protected her brothers with her body. Today Isaac is acclaimed by everyone like a hero. The story of this family has already gone around the world through social networks, plunging thousands of people into grief.

It is not yet clear what the causes of the fire were, the information released by investigators is still limited. For now, it’s just asking respect the unbearable pain of this family.