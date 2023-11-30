Bats are well known for their peculiarities. Between flight and echolocation, the scientific community has been busy unraveling the nature of these behaviors. However, other aspects of his private life, such as mating, have been less analyzed. Now, a study published in Current Biology has focused on the darkness of its refuge to bring to light another unique characteristic for a mammal: a very long and wide penis whose function is not penetration.

Nicolás Fasel is an honorary professor at the Faculty of Biology and Medicine at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland. By chance, he observed that garden bats (Eptesicus serotinus) had an erect penis seven times longer and wider than the vagina of females. Since then, he was wondering How was it possible that they could reproduce with females?. Penetration didn’t seem feasible, but he couldn’t be sure.

One day, he received an email from a Dutch bat fan named Jan Jeuker, who had recorded these animals having sex inside an old church. Between the videos of him and others that had been taken at a bat rehabilitation center in Ukraine, they managed to collect and analyze 97 sexual encounters.

The erect penis of the garden bat, in figures A and B, with the scale of 1 centimeter, as shown in the study. Fasel et al.

And in fact, they found that no penetration occurred. The male grabs the female in a dorsoventral position, biting her by the nape of the neck. Between the hind legs and the tail, females have a membrane, called uropatagium, with which they could prevent copulation, but the male uses his long penis like an arm to move this membrane away and make contact with the vulva.

Once male bats manage to remove the uropatagium, they must locate the vulva. At the tip of the penis there are hairs that, according to the authors of the study, could serve as a sensor that helps them find it. In turn, they have a hollow structure on the dorsal side of the erect penis that could act as a suction cup to maintain contact for a long time. And they are not fleeting encounters. Half of the recorded copulations lasted less than 53 minutes, but the longest lasted more than 12 hours.

After mating, the female shows wet abdomen fur, suggesting that ejaculation has occurred. However, the authors acknowledge that they have not yet been able to demonstrate that this sperm transfer occurs or how it occurs. This could be a future line of research.

Susanne Holtze, co-author of the study and senior scientist at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Berlin He explains it to CNN like this: “It is an open question how his semen actually reaches the female reproductive tract. There may be some type of suction involved. “We cannot fully answer what this mechanism consists of.”

The type of copulation of the garden bat is reminiscent of that of birds, known as cloacal kiss, in which both sexes press their cloacas together to transfer sperm. On the other hand, among mammals this form of copulation is a rarity: this is the first time that a mating between mammals in which there is no penetration has been documented. The study authors suspect that it must occur only in some other bat species.

Holtze, who specializes in assisted reproduction in animals, believes this discovery can help successfully inseminate bats. “There are more than 1,000 species of bats and many of them are also in danger of extinction,” Explain. “So far no sufficient strategy for assisted reproduction has been established.”

These male garden bats are not the only bats with a peculiar genital apparatus. Since 1859, it is known that females of a large number of bat species can store sperm. This is thanks to the fact that the part that connects the uterus with the vagina, called the cervix, is especially long. In temperate climates, copulation usually occurs in August and September, but females do not ovulate until after hibernation, in April and May. Therefore, they are able to store sperm for seven months.

Also fellatio

This is also not the first time that bats surprise us with their sexual practices. In 2009, Magazine PLoS One published a study documenting for the first time that fruit bats (Cynopterus sphinx) practice oral sex. Until then, there had hardly been any recorded cases of non-human animals performing fellatio. The Bonobos (paniscus bread), with their sexual games between juveniles, were the only exception.

The authors of this study observed that females were not passive during copulation, but rather licked their partner’s penis regularly. As they explain, this behavior could have adaptive benefits: “For every second that the females licked the male’s penis, copulation lengthened approximately six seconds longer. “This may be because fellatio lubricates the penis and increases stimulation,” the researchers speculate. And they add: “In turn, prolonged copulation could facilitate the transport of sperm from the vagina to the oviduct, or stimulate the secretions of the female’s pituitary gland, thus increasing the probability of fertilization. “It could also be that the female’s saliva has bactericidal properties and thus helps in the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.”

It is likely that in the coming years we will learn more peculiarities about the sexual life of bats, since it is a little explored field that is beginning to generate more interest. Fasel’s team is already investigating penis morphology and copulation in other bat species. “We are trying to develop a ‘porn cabin’ for bats, which will be like an aquarium with cameras everywhere,” the teacher jokes in statements to SINC.

