The garden Alien species in gardens should be eradicated now – much of nature’s alien species are “garden fugitives”

Alien species should be eradicated in the spring before flowering.

The garden alien species, i.e. species that have spread to a new area with humans either unintentionally or intentionally, should be eradicated alongside spring yard work.

“Many alien species that are now widespread in the wild are the so-called garden fugitive who has escaped from human gardens. In the wild, the species can spread uncontrollably and cause harm to the native species of Finland, ”says the advising official of the Natural Resources Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Johanna Niemivuo-Lahti.

According to him, it is important that the private gardener makes sure that no harmful alien species grow in their own garden or backyard to prevent them from spreading.

Alien species weeding is easiest in spring, when the seedlings are still small and especially before the plants bloom.

“If you can identify an alien species that rises from the ground in the spring, the best time to take it off is at that time or cut off the inflorescences at the latest before the seeds ripen. This is the easiest way to prevent the further spread of harmful alien species, ”says Niemivuo-Lahti.

Important is that gardeners know what plants to grow in your yard. Information on harmful plants and other harmful alien species can be found on the national guest website.fi. The site is maintained by the Natural Resources Center (Luke).

“If there is even the slightest suspicion that the plant is an alien species, you can find good identification guides and control instructions on the site,” Niemivuo-Lahti advises.

You should also report alien species to the site.

“Observations of alien species are important so that we have an overall picture of the location and abundance of alien species in Finland.”

For example handsome lupine, courgette and giant balsam are the most widespread alien plants in Finland.

In Helsinki, alien species can be delivered to the Helsinki Region Environmental Services offices.

In other locations, it is also a good idea to contact your local waste company when disposing of alien species.

Giant balm in summer 2011 in Helsinki. Giant balm individuals can grow up to more than three meters and are classified as harmful throughout the EU.