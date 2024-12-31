New year, new regulations. 2025 comes with changes for the people of Madrid in terms of legislation. From the reduction in the Real Estate Tax of 3.17%, to the new garbage tax that will mean, on average, 140 euros for each Madrid resident; passing through the extension of the notice period to vehicles without an environmental label, which will allow these vehicles registered in Madrid or registered with the mechanical traction vehicle tax to continue circulating through the municipal territory without being penalized.

Furthermore, over the next year the Madrid City Council will continue working to approve a new terrace ordinance after the Madrid Superior Court of Justice overturned the post-covid modification or the new coexistence regulations that will sanction uncivil behavior. Yeah The regulation of housing for tourist use will now be in force (VUT) in the capital, which does not allow apartments intended for this purpose dispersed in residential buildings in the central area or the transformation of commercial premises into VUT.

Housing for tourist use They may be implemented in areas outside the historic center both in a complete building and in dispersed apartments if they have an independent entrance to the property. On the other hand, the transformation of commercial premises into tourist homes will not be allowed on the roads that the General Urban Planning Plan establishes as tertiary. For example, the environment of Marcelo Usera, Bravo Murillo or General Ricardos; Entrevías avenue from its beginning to the M-40, areas of López de Hoyos, Cartagena and Alcalá street, or on the Extremadura walk from Alfonso Cea to the Segovia bridge.

Regarding mobility, In 2025, vehicles without a label will still not be fined 200 euros that circulate through the capital without meeting the requirements. They will receive a notification throughout the year informing them about the current regulations for Low Emission Zones (ZBE). In this way, vehicles without an environmental label registered in Madrid or registered with the mechanical traction vehicle tax (IVTM) will be able to continue circulating through the municipal territory without being penalized until December 31, 2025.

Taxes affecting vehicles are frozen for 2025 and maintain their bonuses and exemptions. The one that applies to mechanical traction vehicles (IVTM) will continue with the annual fee of 129 euros for vehicles with between 12 and 15.99 fiscal horsepower and 7 euros for motorcycles up to 125cc. In the same way, the rate per vehicle passage (TPV) maintains its occupancy rates according to the category of the street, with category 1, such as Alcalá Street, being the most expensive and, through the calculated intensity rate with the average rotation of the vehicles.

Frozen taxes and lower IBI

Continuing with next year’s taxes, that of construction, installations and works (ICIO) maintains the decrease in 2024, which set it at 3.75%. Yes, there are changes in the Real Estate Tax (IBI) after the 3.17% reduction applied by the capital’s City Council next year. All Real estate for residential use and most non-residential use will pay 0.428%; The tax on rural property is set at 0.567% and that on real estate with special characteristics at 1.141%. Rural or urban properties whose net amount for this tax does not exceed six euros will be exempt.

And the bonuses for large families up to 90%which will benefit more than 34,500 homes that will save 17 million euros. For VPOs, the bonus will continue to be 50%. Furthermore, this rate reduction will not only benefit the more than 1.5 million residential properties in the capital, it will also benefit 95,500 commercial properties, 30,000 offices, more than 11,000 industrial premises and 7,500 retail premises. leisure.





New garbage rate: 140 euros on average

The municipal government lowers the IBI again to compensate for the new garbage rate that will come into force before April 10 and They will have to pay around 1.7 million propertiesas calculated by the Consistory. The law 7/2022, of April 8, on waste and contaminated soils for a circular economy obliges city councils to establish a “specific, differentiated and non-deficit” rate that allows the implementation of payment systems for waste generation.

The Madrid City Council has decided to establish the new tax based on two criteria: there will be a fixed cost of 81% according to the cadastral value of each property and the remaining 19% will be paid based on each neighborhood and the waste it generates. The average bill for a home will be 140 euros and that for businesses will be 310 euros. There will be the possibility of splitting the payment As is the case with the IBI and there are bonuses for large families. Recipients of the Minimum Living Income or the Minimum Insertion Income of the Community of Madrid will not have to pay it.

June 1, 2025 will be a key day for future mothers from Madrid. For births and adoptions from this day onwards, families will be able to request direct aid approved by the City Council in the plan to promote birth rates and conciliation. 500 euros for the first child, 750 for the second and 1,000 euros from the third… The request will be made from November but with retroactive effect to June 1.





New ordinances

For next year the Terraces of bars and restaurants in Madrid will be regulated by a new ordinance. As announced by the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, after the judicial setback to the modification of the terrace ordinance in 2022, the City Council takes the opportunity to develop new regulations that adapt “to the current situation” after the pandemic. The City Council seeks to achieve a balance between the enjoyment of quality leisure in public spaces and the rest of residents.

We will have to wait a little longer for the new ordinance that regulates uncivil behavior in the capital and which the councilor announced in the State of the City Debate last summer. A single text will cover the prevention and prosecution of antisocial behavior such as graffiti, drug trafficking or street vending.