The headache that all city councils in Spain face having to raise their garbage bill has reached Torre Pacheco. The new municipal fee for waste management services required by law 7/2022, and which all councils must adopt by April 30, 2025 at the latest, will mean starting in April of this year in Torre Pacheco a fixed increase of 17 euros per receipt for individuals. In this municipality the invoice is issued every three months.

The proposal was supported in plenary by the local government (PP) and the socialist group. The Councilor for the Treasury, Javier Plaza, stated that “the Regional Waste Consortium is passing on the costs of the service to the City Council and there is no choice but to balance them with the income.”

For the City Council, the management price per ton is 88.53 euros and for this year it will mean an expense of 1.42 million euros. “This new rate, which cannot be classified as an increase in garbage, could have been left until April 2025, it could have been done at the end of 2022 or 2023, but we believe that now is the time,” the mayor added.

According to the opposition, the increase is "60% for homes and 40% for the rest of the premises, shops and companies."

The Independent Party and Vox were positioned against it, formations for which it would be necessary to “postpone” the entry into force of the rate “until a more in-depth study is carried out together and in accordance with the reality of the municipality.”

According to the calculations of the Independents, the increase is “60% for private homes and 40% for the rest of the premises, shops and companies.” In the case of flats, apartments, duplexes and chalets that are part of the four residential complexes (resorts) of the municipality, “they will continue to pay 9.50 euros more per receipt than the rest of the homes, as the garbage collection rate will not be modified ».

«Political responsibility»



In the plenary session, the municipal group Vox demanded that the local government “debug administrative and political responsibilities” for the alleged fraud in the payment of electricity bills to the supply company, which is being investigated by the Civil Guard. Councilor Mercedes Meroño assured that “455,000 euros transferred to a new income account, after receiving a telematic notification supposedly informed of that change, and now not knowing where that money has gone, deserves a response to all the neighbors.” The mayor, Pedro Ángel Roca, insisted that the case is under investigation by the Civil Guard and will offer the information “when possible.”