Seville street. EFE

Although with ups and downs, the process of convergence between communities has managed to reduce the gap in regional GDP per capita by 30 points. Between 1975 and 2019, the differential between autonomies has gone from 95 to 65 percentage points, mainly thanks to the fact that the regions that lag behind have grown above the average in the period considered. This is reflected in the study 45 years of economic, social and business evolution of the Autonomous Communities in Spain (1975-2020), presented online this Tuesday and prepared by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce and the General Council of Economists (CGE).

The report breaks down that GDP per inhabitant has grown at an average annual rate of 1.75% in the last 45 years. Galicia, La Rioja and Castilla y León, but also Extremadura and Aragón, have experienced increases above the average, while the smallest advances have been registered in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria and Asturias.

The convergence effect is also explained by an uneven evolution of the population. The study highlights that, despite a general increase in inhabitants since 1975 – led by the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Murcia, Madrid and the Valencian Community – autonomous regions such as Castilla y León, Extremadura, Asturias and Galicia lost residents.

This demographic challenge is reflected in the labor market. The potentially active population has grown in the whole of Spain, doubling in autonomous regions such as the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Murcia, but in Asturias, Castilla y León, Galicia and Extremadura it has barely changed. Likewise, employment has increased in all regions, except in Asturias, Castilla y León and Galicia, where it has decreased. Even so, the regions with the highest unemployment rate are those of the south, Extremadura and Andalusia, while the Basque Country and Aragon have the lowest percentages.

This north-south divide is also reflected in GDP growth in absolute terms. At the national level, the average annual advance since 1975 has been 2.39%, reaching 1.1 billion in 2019. Murcia, La Rioja and the Canary Islands have experienced the highest average annual increases; Asturias, the Basque Country and Cantabria, the smallest. Despite this, at present Madrid and the northern regions ―Basque Country, Navarra and Catalonia― continue to be the ones that fare better. At the other extreme are Andalusia, Extremadura, Ceuta, Melilla and Castilla-La Mancha.

“The objective of this report is not a rally between autonomous communities ”, said Valentín Pich, president of the CGE. “Rather it highlights the virtues and challenges that lie ahead.” Among the latter, he has pointed out a productivity growth rate below what is desired, a high rate of school failure, little digitization, the necessary reform of the regional financing system and the challenges that the pandemic has introduced and the execution of European aid.

“The autonomies have been jointly responsible for the success we have had, which has now been truncated by the covid,” he added José Luis Bonet, president of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, who has emphasized the damage that the current crisis is leaving in a “motor” sector for the Spanish economy: tourism. The study has been led by economists Salvador Marín, from the CGE, and Raúl Mínguez, director of the Research Service of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce.

Financing and tax pressure

The study also analyzes how the impact of regional financing has evolved from the 1990s to the present. It concludes that in six autonomous communities – Asturias, Cantabria, La Rioja, Aragón, Extremadura and Castilla y León – financing per inhabitant has always been higher than the average. In two others, Murcia and the Valencian Community, it has been below, both with the old financing model and with the current one, which was approved in 2009. Madrid and Catalonia always received transfers close to the average during the period analyzed.

What there have been changes has been in the tax burden, that is, the weight of tax collection as a percentage of GDP. If in the nineties of the last century Madrid, the Basque Country, Catalonia and Cantabria were the communities with the highest rate, and Extremadura the community with the lowest, in 2018 the situation has taken an important turn. Now the Balearic Islands and Cantabria are the autonomous regions with the least fiscal pressure. At the other extreme is the Canary Islands, followed by the forales (Basque Country and Navarra).

Regarding fiscal effort (relationship between fiscal pressure and GDP per capita of each region), in 2018 Extremadura and Andalusia were the communities with the highest rate; on the opposite side are Navarra, the Basque Country and Madrid.