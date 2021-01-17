In 2020, the average salary in the Basque Country registered a new historical maximum, 1,994 euros per month. But if wages rose, so did the price of housing, which in December 2020 stood in the province of Guipúzcoa at 3,259 euros per square meter.

In Guipúzcoa, in 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic and its repercussions on the economy did not take its toll on salaries or prices of homes for sale. If the average salary in Spain in the second quarter of the year was 1,700 euros, according to data from the Adecco Group, in Guipúzcoa they reached 1,994 euros per month, 1.1% more than those recorded a year earlier.

Salaries rose, but second-hand home prices also grew quarter-over-quarter. According to the 2020 annual sales price report from piso.com, used housing became more expensive in Guipúzcoa compared to December 2019 by 4.60%, and stood at 3,259 euros per square meter in December 2020 .

Guipúzcoa is not only the most expensive of the Basque provinces in terms of housing, ahead of Biscay (2,703 euros per square meter) and Álava (2,170 euros per square meter), but it is the one with the highest prices in all of Spain, almost 90% more expensive than the average for the whole of Spain.

Even more pronounced is the difference in prices when looking at the second-hand real estate market in Donostia-San Sebastián. In the Gipuzkoan capital, the average price of housing increased by 5.29% year-on-year, and closed the month of December 2020 at 5,168 euros per square meter. Nor in Donostia-San Sebastián the health crisis has modified prices downward, as predicted by analysts, since they registered increases in the four quarters of the year.

Far from the necessary payroll



To access an average home in Guipúzcoa it is necessary to have, in the first place, savings of around 77,000 euros. Taking into account that the average price of real estate in the province is 3,259 euros per square meter, a home of 85 square meters would amount to around 277,000 euros, so it would be necessary to have the slightly more than 55,000 euros that it would not finance the bank (20% of the price) and another 21,500 euros approximately for the payment of taxes and expenses related to the operation.

As 80% of the purchase price that the bank does finance would add up to around 221,600 euros, a loan to be repaid in 30 years would result in a monthly bill of around 850 euros. And if to obtain the approval of the bank it is a requirement that the payment of the installments does not exceed 35% of the monthly income, the payroll necessary to access that mortgage should be, at least, 2,430 euros.

Beyond the bank’s requirements, the recommendation of the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) is that the mortgage payment does not suppose more than 25% of income, which would mean having a salary of 3,400 euros per month.

Although the average salary in Euskadi is the highest in Spain, the almost 2,000 euros of average salary is far from the necessary payroll, and even more optimal, to qualify for a mortgage.

Applications for protected housing increase



This gap between wages and sales prices is extended to the three Basque provinces, but more evident in Guipúzcoa, where real estate is ostensibly more expensive.

According to a report by Basque Housing Observatory, of the 64,702 people with some type of income who expressed a need for access to a first home in the Basque Country last year, just over a third had sufficient income to be able to respond to this need.

In addition, only 2,394 people considered buying or renting a home within one year, 10,696 within two years and 14,541 within four years.

According to the same report, the financial effort of mortgaged households in the Basque Country grew in 2019 for the second consecutive year, until the loan payment amounted to 27% of the rent, two tenths more than in 2017. In 2020, this financial effort also it has increased to 27.8%.

Due to the effort required to access a home in the Basque Country, during 2019 applications for protected housing increased by 8% in relation to the previous year and reached 70,179.