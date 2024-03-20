THE RECENT REPORT of the Program of the United Nations for him Developmentpaints a worrying picture of global reality.

While some countries they advance towards record levels of development, others they face a reversion of the progress achieved in recent decades.

The Global Development Index carried out by the UNheaded by António Guterres, a metric that evaluates the welfare of 193 nations, reveals a growing disparity between rich and poor nations.

Despite reaching unprecedented levels in the last year, the index indicates that the gap between the developed countries and those less fortunate is increasing again.

Factors such as the pandemic COVID-19regional conflicts and threats to democracy, are exacerbating this division, posing significant challenges to global progress.

It is alarming to see how some of the countries located in Africa and Central Asia are struggling to recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19 and other conflicts.

Meanwhile, rich and industrialized countries have managed to overcome these difficulties more easily: this disparity is reflected in the economic and social recovery capacity of each nation.

It is essential to highlight the role of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, established in 2015 with the aim of addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality and climate change.

The report suggests that these goals are far from being met by 2030, underscoring the urgency of redoubling international efforts to promote equitable and sustainable development.

It points to a worrying “paradox of democracy,” where while most people support this political system, many also support leaders who threaten its integrity in practice.

This phenomenon, together with populism as a political force, raises questions about the capacity of institutions to meet the needs and aspirations of society.

Mexico, although it has experienced progress in key human development indicators, faces significant challenges in terms of economic inequality and equitable access to opportunities.

Mexico's position on the UN Human Development Index reflects both the achievements and obstacles it faces in its pursuit of inclusive and sustainable development.

THE MEXICAN INSTITUTE of Finance Executives warns about the potential impact of Pemex's financial situation on the economy, despite the high growth expectations it has. The concern centers on the deterioration in the cash flow generation of the oil company led by Octavio Romero, despite high oil prices and government support. The restructuring of Pemex's operation is presented as a critical challenge to mitigate future financial risk and preserve the fiscal stability of the federal government.

THE NEXT CUT in the rate by the Bank of Mexico, governed by Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, is surrounded by speculation and debate among financial analysts, who suggest diverse positions on the future orientation of monetary policy. While some foresee a discreet beginning of a cycle of flexibility, others highlight the possibility of more cautious positions persisting. The central bank's decision and the signals it issues will be crucial for national economic stability.

THE CHANGE IN leadership at Grupo Lala, with the departure of Arquímedes Célis Ordaz and the appointment of Francisco Camacho Beltrán as general director, signals a strategic transition for the Mexican dairy company owned by Eduardo Tricio. Camacho, with a solid background in consumer companies, brings diversified experience that could drive innovation and growth for the company. Célis's continuity on the advisory board guarantees a smooth transition and a long-term strategic perspective for Lala.

THE ACQUISITION OF the concrete plants of Grupo Comosa, owned by Juan Pablo Rivera, by Holcim México, led by Jaime Hill Tinoco, marks a significant step in its expansion and commitment to sustainability. This strategy reinforces Holcim's position in the Mexican market, increasing its production capacity and strengthening its environmental commitment.

More from the same author: