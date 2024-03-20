Taïna Cenatus, a 29-year-old culinary student in Haiti, lost her balance at school one day this month and fell. Already on the ground, she realized that a stray bullet had hit her in the face.

It left a small hole in his cheek, miraculously missing his jaw and teeth.

Unlike many Haitians injured in a savage takeover of the Capital, Port-au-Prince, by a gang, Cenatus was able to reach a clinic. But he is still in pain, his wound is inflamed and he cannot get any relief, with more and more clinics and hospitals abandoned by staff or looted by gangs.

“My teeth hurt,” he said. “I can feel something is wrong.”

The gang takeover has left an already weak health care system in ruins. More than half of the medical facilities in Port-au-Prince and a large rural region, Artibonite, are closed or not operating at full capacity, experts said, either because they are too dangerous to reach or because their medicines and other supplies have been stolen.

In a country where the United Nations estimates that up to one million people face the threat of famine, the collapse of medical infrastructure threatens to put thousands more lives at risk.

The State University Hospital, the largest public hospital in the country, is closed. Blood supplies are running low, fuel to run generators is scarce, and because of street violence, clinics are unable to transfer patients who need more sophisticated treatment. Doctors are also predicting a sharp rise in maternal and infant deaths as thousands of women will be forced to give birth at home in the coming weeks.

Jean Marc Jean, a 37-year-old freelance journalist, was covering anti-government protests last month when a police tear gas canister hit him in the left eye. He had three surgeries to remove his eye and repair his orbit before they closed the hospital where he was treated because he was behind the National Palace, which had been attacked by gangs. His wound became infected, so his doctor braved the streets to make a house call.

Jean said he needed another operation to implant a prosthetic eye. His brother spent a whole day looking for painkillers and antibiotics because most pharmacies were closed. Jean said he could try to get the infection treated at another hospital, but gangs could make travel impossible.

“We often say in Haiti that in Port-au-Prince it's like we're on a boat,” said Batsch Jean Jumeau, president of the Haitian Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “There is no captain or direction, and we people are inside and we don't know where we are going or what can be done to save us.”