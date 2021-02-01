It is not surprising that Fortnite uses aspects of great fame to promote a proposal that seems fireproof. This game has become a phenomenon in which songs by famous artists have been released and all kinds of events linked to external licenses have been held. His fame is due to his popularity, and it seemed unheard of that today he had not included among his dances one of the most famous of recent years. Now It’s here, the Gangnam Style dance comes to Fortnite.

Many of you will remember the Korean artist PSY, who swept away with a nice song like Gangnam Style and above all, infected the whole world with his dance. Fortnite has become popular for many reasons, but one of them is its additional content, such as dances. They may have taken this inclusion in stride this time, as they have had their rights messes in some cases.

But after a long wait, from Twitter confirm that the dance of Gangnam Style comes to Fortnite. His arrival has been totally unexpected and has taken place without prior notice. All users can get this popular dance to include in Fortnite emote list and run at any time. Whether you are in a group, or alone, standing or moving, this dance will leave many videos of Fortnite users in the coming days.

So, surely there are many users who were wondering why this dance was not included. They will not be able to ask this question again, because Gangnam Style dance comes to Fortnite and you can now configure your character to do it. It will be difficult to manage all the content, animations and skins that the game has, but the Fortnite community will surely find a way to enjoy all this content.

Fortnite is available on Xbox consoles, Playstation and Nintendo Switch, as well as mobile and PC.