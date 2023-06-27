The sequence was repeated every time the soccer players, fans or federated of lower categories, left the locker room heading to the field to play it. Upon returning to the booth, they discovered that their mobile phone, money or valuables that they kept there had been stolen. A joint complaint of 12 thefts in La Puebla de Montalbán (Toledo) has led to the arrest of four people for stealing at least 123 terminals valued at around 60,000 euros in nine provinces. The Civil Guard has drawn up a joint intervention, called Operation Rox23, against a gang that covered hundreds of kilometers a day to select well which facilities to attack both during the week and in games on Saturday or Sunday.

Those arrested, three men and one woman, took advantage of the training to access the locker room, where there was rarely anyone during those sessions, to take any technological device or valuable item. “After getting their loot, they left the soccer field in a concealed way, the players not realizing the robbery until they finished training or playing the game,” says the Civil Guard in a statement, in which they stress that they did not care to act with amateur teams or with the lower categories of clubs such as Real Valladolid, Atlético de Madrid or CD Alcorcón.

The authorities have evidence of the theft of at least 123 mobile phones, but do not rule out that the criminal group had taken over more cell phones. The detainees, between 22 and 38 years old, have behind them blows in the provinces of Toledo, Salamanca, Burgos, Ávila, Valladolid, Guadalajara, Madrid, Ciudad Real and Cuenca. When they were arrested, 40 cell phones and 6,500 euros in cash were recovered. The Roca Team of the Torrijos Civil Guard completed the investigation after “hundreds of interviews with victims and witnesses to be able to relate the crimes.”

These four people are accused of at least 123 crimes against property. The Civil Guard has highlighted the great mobility of the gang, since “they traveled hundreds of kilometers a day to choose the sports complexes where they robbed both in weekday training sessions and in weekend games”. These kinds of facilities usually have a large number of changing rooms through which hundreds of people rotate a day and which are empty during long phases of the day, barely supervised and without great security measures, hence episodes like this or theft of all kinds are relatively frequent as players of all ages play or train on the courses. This context meant that those involved, once they had taken everything that interested them from the changing rooms, could leave the place “disguisedly”.

One of the recent cases where these thefts became especially notable was in May in a match between Juvenil B of Real Valladolid on their visit to CD Zona Norte from Avila. The Pucelanos were leading 0-4 at halftime when, upon returning to the booth, they discovered that the thieves had broken their locker room door and had stolen all the team’s cell phones, wallets and valuables, as well as the car keys. of the technical body. The meeting was suspended and the facts were reported to the National Police before the visiting expedition returned to Valladolid without their mobile devices and without documentation.