This evening, Wednesday 20 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, La banda dei Santa Claus, a 2010 film directed by Paolo Genovese, will be broadcast. This is the eighth film starring the comic trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Milan, Christmas night 2010. Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti and Giacomo Poretti, three friends who play bowls forming the team The Charlatans, are arrested by the police during what appears to be a robbery in an apartment. Taken to the police station, the three are accused by commissioner Irene Bestetti, held in the police station because of a slacker colleague who is pretending to be ill, of being members of the Santa Claus Gang, a group of thieves dressed in Santa Claus costumes who have burgled eight apartments in two days. Those arrested declare themselves innocent and tell Bestetti the reason why they found themselves in that situation.

Aldo is a slacker (but he is also very good at cooking, as well as playing bowls) who is supported entirely by his partner Monica and squanders a lot of money in horse racing bets, together with two bookies who always deceive him, and who, without Monica's knowledge, refuses any job offer, even that of Monica's uncle; when she notices this and also discovers that Aldo, to pay off his betting debts, has sold a valuable glass and gold ball that belonged to his grandmother to a second-hand dealer, she kicks him out of the house.

Aldo is therefore hosted at the home of Giacomo, a surgeon who has been widowed for 12 years but still deeply saddened and tormented by the loss of his wife Aurora, to the point of refusing the attentions of his colleague Elisa, who however manages to extract from him the promise of going to dinner and dance together in case Giacomo and his team lose the upcoming final of a bowls tournament that they have been trying to win for four years, always reaching the final only to promptly lose.

The Santa Claus gang: the cast

We've seen the plot of The Gang of Santas, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Aldo Baglio: Aldo Baglio

Giovanni Storti: Dr. Giovanni Storti

Giacomo Poretti: Dr. Giacomo Poretti

Angela Finocchiaro: commissioner Irene Bestetti

Giovanni Esposito: Well deserved

Silvana Fallisi: Monica

Antonia Liskova: Veronica

Lucia Ocone: Marta

Sara D'Amario: Dr. Elisa Fizzoni

Mara Maionchi: Giovanni's mother-in-law

Giorgio Colangeli: Veronica's father

Coco Ponzoni: Terlizzi

Massimo Popolizio: second-hand dealer

Claudio Morganti: Gualtiero

Remo Remotti: bum

Linda Caridi: Anna

Mohamed El Sayed: Gualtiero's henchman

Rufin Doh Zeyenouin: Said, Aldo's neighbor

Giorgio Centamore: Accountant Gunther, the groom, Dr. Daughter of Giovanni

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Santa Claus Gang live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 20 December 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.