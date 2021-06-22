Four black dogs united by the same past: a past made up of abandonment, by unwanted puppies that nobody cared about. When Nira and Mirko, Lila and Baghera entered the kennel we were only a few months old. But despite this, they were not chosen by anyone and since then “they have been serving a sentence for which they have not been guilty for eight years now.”

They are black, no longer very young, “but these are details that shouldn’t have all this weight. The time has come to give them real life, the one they have never known because of the human being ”, they say from the Fuori di Coda association.

Nira weighs 13 kilos, confident with people and at ease with dogs: she copes well with new situations but is a little emotional and needs her time while maintaining good self-control. Mirko is 20: a little insecure at first, but he loves contact and calms down if he knows who to refer to, he is not compatible with cats and small children, better if paired with another dog.

Lila also weighs 20 kilos: with dogs she is wonderful, at ease, thoughtful and calm, with people she has a gentle approach and she likes contact. For her, an adoption is sought possibly at home, in remote and quiet areas, perhaps with other dogs. Baghera is also a medium size, soft in the approach and never conflicting with other dogs: she needs some time with people, she sits and waits to understand if she can trust or not.

The black gang is located in the San Francesco di Conversano municipal refuge, in the province of Bari: they can be adopted in the area but can reach families from Rome upwards with the relay. Logically it would be nice if they were adopted at least as a couple: those who can change their life can write to 3490830376 or to the email address fuoridicoda@gmail.com.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) is Instagram (click here)

The weekly and free newsletter has restarted, if you want to subscribe click here