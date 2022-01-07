In 2021, former Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen served as the titular driver in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Renger van der Zande at the wheel of Ganassi’s Cadillac DPi-VR, but will switch to the Peugeot program in the WEC this year. However, the Dane was confirmed by Ganassi as second driver in car # 01 for the 24 Hours of Daytona alongside racing drivers Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, as well as Marcus Ericsson.

Initially, Ericsson was supposed to be Ganassi’s single driver last year, but then the team decided to focus on three riders, with Scott Dixon alongside van der Zande and Magnussen. In 2021, the Swede took his first two IndyCar wins with team Ganassi, finishing the championship in sixth position.

Dixon, six-time IndyCar champion and four-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona (three total), will join van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais in team Ganassi’s Cadillac # 01 throughout the season. The three will be joined by reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who, just like Ericsson, is making his debut in IMSA.

Ganassi’s Cadillacs are among the favorites to be in the fight for victory, having won the race six times in total and two more times in the class. The Cadillac DPi-VR has also won four of the last five editions of the Daytona 24 Hours. Only a puncture in the final prevented the Ganassi team from winning its first Cadillac race at Daytona last year.