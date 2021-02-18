In a grueling session that lasted for more than five hours, members of the Financial Services commission on Thursday delved into the turbulent events that shook Wall Street during the last week of January: the runaway rise in GameStop shares driven by small investors organized through the Reddit forum, and the controversial role of investment app Robinhood.

On the other side of the screen, awaiting the barrage of questions, the diverse group of actors who starred in the last great drama of American capitalism —the platforms are already preparing a series and film about the case. The roles were well differentiated. The winner, Keith Gill, a small investor and idol of Reddit foreros, who went on to transform $ 50,000 into almost 50 million by buying GameStop titles; the loser, Gabriel Plotkin, CEO of the Melvin Capital bear fund, one of the big losers from the video game company’s meteoric rise; the repentant Vlad Tenev, head of Robinhood, the broker that was born promising to democratize investment by eliminating commissions, saddened by having restricted GameStop purchases in the midst of the upward maelstrom that the value experienced; the suspect, Kenneth Griffin, head of Citadel, who pays Robinhood to receive purchase orders from his customers; and the most blurred, Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit, the place where the small investor coup was hatched, who called his forum “the most human place on the Internet” and limited himself to ensuring that they take steps to ensure that messages are from authentic users and there is no tampering.

During the marathon interrogation, Robinhood became the preferred target of the congressmen. Tenev denied to the point of exhaustion that the decision to restrict GameStop share purchases to its rising clients was due to external pressure from large funds investing down. And these, in turn, denied having had contact with the popular application. Its top executive insisted that the extreme volatility left his firm without sufficient capital to operate, and forced it to impose the ban until it received a new injection from investors. “I apologize. I’m not going to say that Robinhood did everything perfect and that we haven’t made any mistakes in the past, but I am committed to improving. We will learn from this and we will not make the same mistakes in the future.

The hearing gave rise to several substantive discussions on the functioning of the markets. Some congressmen expressed their concern that the growth of the application – encouraged by the confinement and the checks distributed by the US Government – continues to lead small investors without sufficient knowledge that they end up losing their money, and came to accuse it of “Democratize addiction” to financial markets and “throw fish at sharks.” They also asked Tenev if he is warning enough of the risks of putting savings in the hands of Wall Street, and they recalled the suicide of a 20-year-old young man last summer, a Robinhood client, unable to bear the heavy losses he suffered. Tenev responded that there has never been a better time to be a small investor than now, he recalled that his clients have earned 35,000 million dollars – without clarifying what percentage of the investment it supposes, and acknowledged that to sustain the business free of commissions, his main income comes from selling their clients’ orders to market makers – the controversial order flow-.

Melvin Capital CEO Gabriel Plotkin defended bearish investments. “When markets tend to fall we are obliged to protect our investors’ money,” he argued. And he explained that they started doing it with GameStop in 2014 when they understood that the business of selling video games in physical stores had become obsolete in the middle of the Internet age. Asked if he believes that Tesla founder and the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, endorsed Reddit users on social media as revenge for Melvin Capital’s bearish investments in Tesla years ago, Plotkin preferred to avoid speculation.

For his part, Gill, the small investor who has made a fortune investing in GameStop, denied that he has clients or charges for providing financial advice, and presented himself as a lone wolf interested in markets who firmly believed the company was undervalued and bet on it with success. Its first purchases were in June 2019, at five dollars per share, and now it is trading at 40, although it did so at 483 dollars.

Gill said that his posts on the Reddit forum supporting GameStop are as legal as those that might be uttered while playing a game of golf or chatting at a bar counter, although he now has a far more powerful speaker: almost a million people have seen his latest video on YouTube. Although it has not yet fallen to levels prior to the investment hysteria, he said he sees GameStop at an attractive valuation because it is in time to give it a technological turnaround, which at times pushed its value on the stock market, before returning to the turn around and close with a drop of 11%.

Kenneth Griffin, founder and CEO of the management company Citadel, which in 2015 earned a whopping $ 1.7 billion in a single year, acknowledged that the emergence of minority investors in the markets brings a profound change in the markets, which he compared to the electric car or solar energy in their respective fields. The other representative of that saga of sophisticated investors that has practically monopolized the markets in recent decades, Gabriel Plotkin, of the Melvin Capital fund, agreed with the reasoning, and admitted that bears will have to adapt to the phenomenon, which although it has not assumed a systemic threat, it has introduced a variable that did not exist before. Jennifer Schulp of the Washington-based Cato Institute gave congressmen some clues about the profile of newcomers: younger, more racially diverse, and with less money in their accounts.