New day, new set of offers GameStop. Today – December 9, 2023 – the chain offers new promotions for Advent Calendar. Today the discounts affect various games, especially from the Resident Evil saga, and also some hardware accessories.
To find all offersyou can simply reach the Advent Calendar at this address. You will find today’s ones gathered in the box dated December 9, 2023 and marked as “Today’s Promo”. All it takes is one click to reach the promotions page.
The Advent Calendar for December 9, 2023
Today, as mentioned, there are various discounts on the chapters of the saga Resident Evil. In fact, you can find:
- Resident Evil 2 – PS4 – €14.98
- Resident Evil 3 – PS4 – €14.98
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – PS5 – €29.98
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – Xbox Series
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – PS4 – €29.98
- Resident Evil 4 Remake Lenticular Edition – Xbox Series
- Resident Evil 4 Remake Lenticular Edition – PS5 – €29.98
- Resident Evil 4 Remake Lenticular Edition – PS4 – €29.98
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition – PS4 – €14.98
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition – PS4 – €24.98
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition – PS5 – €24.98
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition – Xbox – €24.98
We also find a copy of Forspoken for PS5 and €9.98 and a PS4 copy of Soul Hackers 2 for €9.98. Finally, there are also a couple of keyboards and some gaming chairs on sale.
#GameStop #Advent #Calendar #December #9th #focuses #heavily #Resident #Evil
Leave a Reply