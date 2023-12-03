Today December 3, 2023 continues GameStop Advent Calendar, with new offers for all players and discounts on several products. If you are looking for a Christmas gift, for yourself or for anyone else, this is the right time to do it, also for Elden Ring and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon are on sale.

Before proceeding, we remind you that the Advent Calendar It will last until December 24th and every day you can access the GameStop official website at this address to find out which discounts are active. From the page it is possible to select the reference day from the complete calendar.

But now let’s find out the details on promotions of the GameStop Advent Calendar for December 3, 2023.