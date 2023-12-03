Today December 3, 2023 continues GameStop Advent Calendar, with new offers for all players and discounts on several products. If you are looking for a Christmas gift, for yourself or for anyone else, this is the right time to do it, also for Elden Ring and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon are on sale.
Before proceeding, we remind you that the Advent Calendar It will last until December 24th and every day you can access the GameStop official website at this address to find out which discounts are active. From the page it is possible to select the reference day from the complete calendar.
But now let’s find out the details on promotions of the GameStop Advent Calendar for December 3, 2023.
FromSoftware on sale
As already mentioned, the highlights of today’s discounts are Elden Ring, sold with a reduction of €4.99, and Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, which sees the price reduced to €9.99. So you can take home a new copy of the first for PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series Also from FromSoftware, PS4 users can purchase the Dark Souls Trilogy for €24.98 instead of €29.97. PS4
Also on offer is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which enjoys a discount of €1.99 for a total price of €17.98.
Finally, you can purchase the controller Trust – GXT 590 Bosi Bluetooth Wireless for €29.98 instead of €44.98.
