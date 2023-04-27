We are practically stepping on the month of May, and that means that some online video game services are going to be giving away more titles so that subscribers continue paying their monthly fee. Recently, those of PS Plusand now Microsoft is presenting us with the releases for these next few days.

Users will be able to download froml May 1st Star Wars Episode I Racer, and then in the middle of the month it arrives hello. It is worth mentioning that both can be downloaded on consoles. Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Also note that there are no retro gift titles anymore, which were withdrawn for some reason at the end of 2022.

Here the synopses of both games:

Star Wars Episode I Racer: Hop in and buckle up for some old-school “Star Wars Episode I” podracing action. He plays as the young Anakin Skywalker or any of over twenty-one podrunners. He fires up his two massive jet engines and speeds up to 600 MPH as he races through and over blazing methane lakes, through meteor showers, past Tusken Raiders and more. May the force be with you! hello: Journey through the beautiful mythologically inspired world of Hoa . He plays as the titular fairy who returns to his homeland to revitalize the land and its inhabitants. This is a relaxing and meditative puzzle platformer that will completely captivate you with hand-painted art and a beautiful score. Lose yourself in the small wonders.

Remember that you still have time to download the video games for April.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: Little by little these types of games are still not flashy, I imagine that they already want people to go fully to Game Pass. So we should not doubt that at some point the merger of services will be mandatory.