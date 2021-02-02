Yoshiro Mori, president of the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games, reported that he is working together with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to make the jousts a reality next summer and asked to focus the debate on “how to organize the games” and not in themselves out or not.

“We will celebrate the Olympic Games no matter what, regardless of the situation due to the coronavirus,” Yoshiro Mori said on February 2.

Mori, who served as Japan’s prime minister, warned that the Tokyo 2020 games could lay the groundwork for a new model of the Olympics in the future.

“We must consider new ways to host the Olympic Games,” he added while referring to future editions that could be affected by health crises similar to Covid-19.

Mori’s statements come as the country’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a one-month extension of the state of emergency due to the pandemic (which will affect 10 of the country’s 457 prefectures, including Tokyo), but backed the conducting the Games.

“We will study the situation inside and outside of Japan … The country remains focused on maintaining its efforts to host an Olympic Games safely,” Suga said.

The Japanese premier warned that the state of emergency could be lifted before March 7 if the data on infections and hospitalization of serious patients improve.

Part of the population opposes the holding of the Games

In recent weeks, representatives of the International Olympic Committee, the Organizing Committee and Japanese authorities, have come to pass rumors of an alleged cancellation of the Olympic Games due to the pandemic.

Among citizens, the opinion of canceling the Games has definitely grown in recent weeks due to fear that the holding of the Games will worsen the situation of the pandemic.

Rumors about the cancellation of the games intensified on January 21, 2021, when the British publication ‘The Times’ presented a report in which, citing anonymous sources, expressed that the Japanese government would report on the cancellation of the Games in any moment.

Additionally, the note states that Japan (and Tokyo in particular) would wait until 2032 to organize the Olympics again.

In Tokyo, the capital of Japan, the expectation remains about the Olympic Games. © Issei Kato / Reuters

However, despite the efforts of the sports authorities to exhibit an atmosphere of normality, the tightening of the conditions of access to Japan for non-residents forced the postponement of several sporting events, among them, the synchronized swimming championship that would serve as a qualifier for the Olympic joust.

In addition to this, the AFP news agency points out that medical associations in Japan have asked the organizers to limit the number of spectators, arguing that the health system is being overwhelmed by the current wave of infections.

On the other hand, Japan has not authorized the use of any vaccine and in principle plans to start its immunization plan before the end of February.

For the moment, and as a light of hope in dark moments, the Organizing Committee maintains the start of the relay of the Olympic flame throughout the country for March 25.

Andrew Parsons: “Games without an audience are preferable to no games”

Amid the expectation, the Brazilian Andrew Parsons (president of the International Paralympic Committee, CPI) showed some optimism about the possibility that the Games scheduled between August 24 and September 5 will be held.

“We understand that the games will not be the same without spectators, but their impact is very strong, and goes beyond the city and the host country (…) The experience would be different, but having games, even without an audience or only with Japanese spectators It’s preferable to no Games, “Parsons said.

Parsons also ruled out the possibility of the Olympics taking place without the Paralympics. “It is not feasible for the CIP but, of course, we cooperate closely with the Japanese authorities, the Organizing Committee and the IOC, and we all agree that there will be no Olympic Games scenario without Paralympic Games.”

