It’s raining on wet ground for Club América, during the FIFA Date another new injury has been added and it is again Sebastian Caceresone of the team’s players most prone to injury during his stay in Coapa.
Through a statement, the institution announced the injury of the Uruguayan defender who suffered a grade 2 myofascial tear of the femoral biceps in the left thigh and although they did not reveal the estimated recovery time, it is expected that he will be absent for approximately a month and a half, that is, he would return to activity around Matchday 12, so he would miss five Liga MX games and the match of Champions Cup facing Columbus Crew in the United States.
Since the last tournament, the player missed several matches, especially the final phase and Ramon Juarez He was in charge of being the starter in the achievement of the second championship, if that were not enough, after his participation in the Copa America 2024 with his national team he was injured again at the start of the Apertura 2024.
In this way, Sebastian Caceres He has played a total of two games, both as a starter and 117 minutes played in the current tournament. The matches he played were in matchdays 5 and 6.
