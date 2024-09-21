The Disciplinary Commission announced the length of time that the Argentine defender will be absent from the Cruz Azul Football Club, Gonzalo Pioviafter being expelled in Matchday 8 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament against Atlético de San Luis for the foul he committed against Benjamin Galdames.
The technical team headed by Martin Anselmi He will not be able to count on one of his most trusted men after receiving the red card in the 74th minute, so he will not be able to see action during a single match, that is, he will not be required for this Saturday, September 21 at 9:05 p.m. at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium against Club Deportivo Guadalajara.
“Cause 5: being guilty of violent conduct. (Expulsion),” was the determination published by the organization regarding the kick that the blue player gave to the Mexican youth.
His compatriot Roundabout He expressed what the decline of Piovi to face a major rival like the Sacred Flock.
“Gonzalo Piovi is an important loss, we know what he means to us, but we have a great squad. Chivas is a very strong rival,” he said.
The Máquina Celeste will try to return to winning ways and maintain the overall lead, after having lost their unbeaten streak against the team from Potosí by 3-1.
