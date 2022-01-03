The games due out in January 2022 kick off a really interesting year as far as our greatest passion is concerned. The new year will be (barring unforeseen circumstances) the year of God of War Ragnarök, an eagerly awaited sequel to the Santa Monica Studio masterpiece. And to pass the wait, PC players (starting January 14) will be able to put themselves in Kratos’ shoes and get carried away by the first God of War in Norse lands.

Among the games coming out in January will also arrive Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, a tactical and cooperative first person shooter for one to three players: it will not be easy to build a team of professionals.

And all trainers who have been waiting for nothing more than delve into the past to complete the first Pokédex will be happy to hear that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will debut on Switch on January 28th. Many wild Pokémon await us in the Sinnoh region and we can’t wait to discover them.

Last of our selection of games coming out in January is Uncharted: Collecting The Legacy of Thieves, or the last two titles in the saga, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, remastered for PlayStation 5. A wonderful opportunity to (re) play these two authentic gems in ultra-high resolution up to 120fps.

There aren’t many games coming out in January 2022, but there are videogame pearls not to be missed absolutely. If you are interested in all the releases of the year, you can take a look at ours 2022 calendar always updated.

God of War

Platform: PC

Gender: Action / Adventure

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Exit: January 14

Hype: 7/10

Among the games coming out in January is the debut of God of War… on PC. Yes, now even PC players will be able to enter the Norse kingdom, leaving behind the thirst for vengeance of Olympus, to become mentors and protectors of Atreus (son intent on winning the esteem of his father). It is useless to exalt its characteristics: dynamic combat, Norse mythologies and a lot of exploration. God of War on PC will enjoy amazing graphics, 4K resolution and ultra-wide support. In short, we just have to explore this dark realm full of fearsome creatures.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Platform: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO

Gender: Shooter / FPS

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Exit: 20 th January

Hype: 8/10

The parasite called Chimera has suddenly reappeared in some areas of the United States, needless to say that it has become more lethal and with an uncontrollable rate of spread. In order to monitor it and prepare for any type of threat, REACT was set up: a specialized organization that has chosen operators capable of facing and repelling threats.

We will be called to face mysterious creatures called archaea, lethal and that seem to stop at nothing, and put together an elite squad to launch raids into unpredictable containment zones, and it will certainly not be a walk in the park.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Platform: Switch

Gender: Role playing game

Developer: Game Freak

Exit: January 28

Hype: 8.5 / 10

One of the most anticipated games to be released in January 2022 is definitely Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the brand new chapter of the saga that promises to make sparks. Our adventure will have the imposing nature of the Hisui region in the background, in a remote era when it was rare for people and Pokémon to live in harmony. As always we will be called to explore a vast territory and study the Pokémon that inhabit it: fighting and capturing them will always be our priority.

It promises to be an incredible experience and we can’t wait to launch beyond the skies of adventure.

Uncharted: Collecting The Legacy of Thieves

Platform: PS5

Gender: Action / Adventure

Developer: Naughty Dog

Exit: January 28

Hype: 7/10

The Awaited Collection of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted The Lost Legacy arrives on PlayStation 5 to deliver an even more heart-pounding gaming experience than ever before. In terms of optimization, loading times have been reduced (almost eliminated we would dare to say) and full support for 3D audio and controller functions (haptic feedback and adaptive triggers) has been integrated. Ready to become legends with improved graphics and framerates on PS5?

