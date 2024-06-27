The flagship title on offer is Capcom’s Resident Evil Village , the last chapter of the major series, of which you can also try the demo version, just to get an idea of ​​what awaits you. The other two games are Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition, the remastered edition of Michel Ancel’s masterpiece, and Drug Dealer Simulator 2 which, as the title suggests, will allow you to make a career in the world of drug dealing.

GeForce Now Gets Four New Games This Week designed to send shivers down your spine. There’s actually a catch, because it’s three games and a demo, the latter available regardless of whether you buy the full version of the linked product.

The new games

Note that GeForce Now subscribers at the higher tiers, Ultimate and Priority, can stream Resident Evil Village with ray tracing and HDR, even without having a PC with GeForce RTX GPU. However, let’s stop talking and let’s see the complete list of new games:

For the rest, we remind you that GeForce Now is a subscription cloud gaming servicewhich allows you to play many titles owned on various PC stores with very high quality hardware.

There are three subscription bands available: Free, completely free, allows you to play with a basic configuration for sessions of up to one hour, with advertising; Priority for 10.99 euros per month, gives access to a rig with higher performance and that supports ray tracing, it is possible to play up to 1080p and 60 fps, without advertising, and with sessions of 6 hours; Ultimate, finally, costs 21.99 euros per month and allows you to play with a system based on the RTX 4080 up to 4K resolution and 120 fps, without advertising and with a limit per session of eight hours.