The moment that a lot of game-loving gamers Battle royale arrive. To everyone’s approval, the biggest tournament Fortnite, has started.

Already started the Gamers Unite tournament featuring Fortnite in which the best player in the battle royale of Epic games from all over Mexico. Players from all over the region participate in this open pitched battle seeking to win that award.

What award are we talking about? At stake is a bag of 10 thousand dollars that will be distributed as follows:

1st place: 3,000 USD

2nd place: 2,000 USD

3rd place: 1,000 USD

4th-6th place: 500 USD

7-16 place: 250 USD

The participants of the Gamers Unite tournament featuring Fortnite They will have to pass the different qualifying rounds in order to be in the best possible place and continue advancing in a competition that brings together players of all levels.

When will the semifinals and finals of the Gamers Unite Tournament featuring Fortnite take place?

The first three weeks will consist of the playoffs in this tournament of Fortnite. The players with the highest number of points accumulated in the games will be the ones who win a place in the second phase of the competition.

The fourth week of the competition will lead to the semifinals of the Gamers Unite tournament featuring Fortnite. Here there will be 198 competitors divided into games of 99 players in modality Battle royale through three rounds. Those with the most points will advance.

The fifth and fateful day will be the one that results in the final of the Gamers Unite tournament featuring Fortnite where we will see the best players sharing a bag of 10 thousand dollars. We are sure that it will be a great moment in esports in Mexico.

Do not stop following Gamers Unite on their social networks to be aware of more information and subscribe to Twitch so that you do not miss the events of this tournament of Fortnite.



