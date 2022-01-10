If you think you are good at FIFA 22 and you are tired of beating your friends, the opportunity that you were waiting to show your skill has arrived seriously

From January 10 to 23 you can sign up to compete in the Gamers Unite FIFA 22 Powered by Infinitum Tournament, where you will play against other fans of this title to seek maximum sporting glory.

Registering is very simple, since you only have to click on this link which will take you to the form, and once you fill it out, just follow the instructions.

Eye! Only registrations of persons over 18 years of age who currently reside in the Mexican Republic will be valid, so do not try to circumvent the system.

When will it take place?

The Gamers Unite FIFA 22 Powered by Infinitum Tournament It will have its qualifying phase on January 25 and 26, closing on February 1.

It will be played in a double elimination format to the best of two games, with the aim that only the 32 best players from each console advance to the next stage.

The action will continue on February 2 with the group stage, where the top 32 will be divided into 8 sections of 4 participants in a round robin format of single elimination.

The best eight will go to the third phase that will take place on February 8 and 9 and will be defined by simple elimination to the best of three games, giving the pass only to four users per console.

Finally, on February 16 we will see the definitive champion of the joust.

The Gamers Unite FIFA 22 Powered by Infinitum Tournament has great prizes

The first place will take home $ 50,000 Mexican pesos, the second $ 25,000, the third $ 10,000 and the fourth $ 5,000.

Those who obtain the fifth and sixth position will receive $ 3,000 Mexican pesos, while the seventh and eighth will become creditors of $ 2,000.

For more information, check the tournament rules on the official website.

Don’t miss the opportunity and sign up for the Gamers Unite FIFA 22 Powered by Infinitum Tournament.

Follow us on our social networks for more news.