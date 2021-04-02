The developer TeamKill Media is creating this cosmic first person horror shooter. From the beginning, it has seemed like an intriguing project, and now that the gameplay of Quantum Error (we were able to see a trailer before), we can see a little more about the title.

If you are fans of horror shooters, you are in luck, because in this video we are shown approximately 20 minutes of new gameplay of one of the most promising titles of the genre.

This gameplay has been shown during the Future Games Show, an event that took place last weekend, in which a number of independent games that will be released on PC and consoles have been shown.

According to Gamingbolt (and from what we can see) the video shows its action on Jupiter, it shows us the variety of weapons that we will have available and various types of enemies (who will take advantage of the lack of light to hunt us down) that we will have to face. There are some moments that show us the driving of a vehicle, with which driving zones are expected, and it seems that we can also change to the third person view (over the shoulder), what we do not know is if it will be for some weapons or specific moments of the campaign. A couple of playable environments are also shown.

Quantum Error It is in development for Xbox Series S | X (a possible PC version is discussed). Their creators they will try to display 4K, 60 FPS and ray tracing. The game may see the light of day sometime in 2021, but there is no release date.