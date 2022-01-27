“I couldn’t stop crying”. Neymar recognizes in his documentary ‘Neymar: the perfect chaos’ that the 1-7 from Germany to Brazil in Maracana in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup was one of the most heartfelt defeats of his career.

The winger, who had been completing a sensational championship at home, was unable to play the match. In the quarterfinals, Zúñiga disputed a ball with him over the air and he received an impact that fractured one of his vertebrae. “I received the ticket and felt a cramp in my foot. I couldn’t turn around. I started crying. The doctor came to see me and said: “I have news for you. Some good news and some bad news. The bad news is that you’re out of the World Cup. The good news is that you’ve come within two centimeters of never walking again.” It was my first serious injury and I thought “Will I go back to being what I was?”, he explains in the documentary about his injury.

Days later, he experienced a semi-final marked by his absence from the start with the entire dressing room worried about his health. “It was more than football. My concern at that moment became that my brother was suffering, that he was bad and we didn’t know what was going to happen,” recognizes Dani Alves, former teammate in Barcelona, ​​PSG and the canarinha.

For Neymar, that match was a nightmare. “That game wasn’t real. “My God, what’s going on?” It will be a nightmare.” When the game ended, I couldn’t stop crying,” he still acknowledged with emotion.

The meeting was a nightmare for Neymar and for all the fans of the Brazilian team. After losing their star in the quarter-finals, Brazil faced Germany without Neymar and was overwhelmed at home. In less than half an hour, Müller, Klose, Khedira and Toni Kroos twice scored the first five goals, already ‘killing’ the match. In minutes 69 and 79, André Schürrle extended the lead with two more goals to seven. Óscar, in 90, removed zero from the local scoreboard on one of the darkest nights in Brazilian football. After this storm of goals, Germany would defeat Argentina in extra time in the final thanks to a goal from Mario Götze to lift their fourth World Cup.

The ‘deja-vu’ of Nadine Goncalves

Neymar’s mother, Nadine Goncalves, acknowledges in this tape living the same nightmare again. As narrated, Neymar Sr experienced an accident that had him in a situation similar to that of his son (uncertainty about whether he could walk, wheelchair…) and ‘relived’ a nightmare.

“When Ney was four months old, we had an accident and his father was in bed connected to a machine for six months. The doctor told me the same thing. “Don’t sign anything. We don’t know if it will ever walk again.” Time turned back. The same that I lived with his father, I lived with my son”, he confesses.

“My father? We have a more distant relationship”

Neymar Jr and Neymar ‘pai’ live a most outstanding relationship. In the tape itself, which uses it as a narrative thread, Neymar Jr describes what his father’s relationship is like today. “In the past, we were father and son. Now we have a more distant relationship. We get along, we have an incredible relationship, but I guess it’s more professional,” he acknowledges, who is also his agent.

The winger’s father acknowledges that it is difficult for him to separate his role as agent from that of father and that he even worked psychologically to protect ‘Junior’. “I can’t separate the two papers. I paid a very high price. I gave up family time, but I don’t regret it. Football hurt me a lot. I hung up my boots at 32 years old. I suffered physical and social problems and then I worked in construction. Everything that happened to me helped me. I tried to prevent my son from having the same misgivings, the same fears that I had. I worked a lot on a psychological level so that it did not negatively influence him,” he confesses.