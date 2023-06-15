Xbox Game Pass is coming to GeForce Now, Nvidia’s game streaming service, expanding the game library for Xbox and PC gamers across all devices. Users will soon be able to stream PC titles from the Game Pass catalog with the performance guaranteed by GeForce Now. The Microsoft Store then becomes an additional digital platform supported by GeForce Now, joining Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, GOG.com and more. Users who own PC titles supported by this latest digital store or Game Pass membership will be able to stream these PC games instantly from the cloud, with no additional purchases. Xbox and PC gamers will be able to stream these PC titles to all of their devices, including low-performance PCs, Macs, Smart TVs, Chromebooks, smartphones and more, as part of the partnership between Nvidia and Microsoft.