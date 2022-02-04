Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Prime Minister of the Greens Kretschmann is currently completely in line with Chancellor Scholz with his Corona course. The politics of fear would have to end there, comments Georg Anastasiadis. © Michael Gottschalk/Imago/Marcus Schaf

While more and more countries are loosening up, parts of German politics still don’t want to know anything about it. But the game with the “German Angst” must end. A comment.

A study by the University of Oxford recently found that Germany is the country with the toughest corona rules in the world. Why? Because it is a rich country that could afford to send an entire people into lockdown to save them longer than anyone else. Protest against this was buried under mountains of state money, the policy of saving lives was declared to be without alternative (it is true that Germany had comparatively fewer Covid deaths than other countries).

Germany’s Corona course: That’s not team caution. But team hysteria

This was a dangerous seduction for authoritarian politicians with a tendency to rule. The Green King Winfried Kretschmann from the Ländle has gotten so used to taking away his citizens’ freedoms by decree that he considers it unreasonable to have to talk about opening plans at all: “We don’t start a debate about exit strategies. That would send the completely wrong signal.”

That’s not team caution. But team hysteria. Or team stubbornness. Kretschmann’s ex-teammate Markus Söder no longer wants to be a part of that. For weeks, the former chief lockdowner has been the freedom fighter, drumming for nationwide opening plans. And he’s right: Omikron isn’t Delta, the overloading of the clinics painted on the wall hasn’t happened, nor has the “mass panic” in the population recently conjured up by SPD man Stegner because of the alleged imminent collapse of the critical infrastructure.

That was just the always working game with the “German Angst”. But at some point people want their lives back, that’s in their nature, no matter how much panic is spread and what new mutation is being talked about. Söder would be even more credible if he followed his words with action: what speaks against tipping the 10 p.m. curfew in restaurants? The CSU boss does not have to wait for the traffic light government to do this. (George Anastasiadis)