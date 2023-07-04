“The game of fear“, the film directed by James Wan, is one of the most acclaimed exponents of horror cinema. The villain Jigsaw not only imprisoned the protagonists, but forced them to make extreme decisions in extreme situations. Several years later, this story will have a kind of Peruvian version called “Escape room”.

This Peruvian production is a play directed by Juan Carlos Fisher. Gisela Ponce de León, Gonzalo Torres, Gianella Neyra and César Ritter will be the stars. An interesting proposal that we will talk about below so that you can decide whether to give it a try or not.

YOU CAN SEE: It was his ruin! “My beautiful genius” ended with this infamous chapter: why did the actors hate it?

What is “Escape room” about?

“Escape Room” is a terrifying comedy that pushes its characters to the limit. Photo: The Producers

“Escape Room” tells how four friends must fight for their lives in a deadly escape room after a suspected serial killer with a penchant for Nazi paraphernalia subjects them to his madness. At first, they are forced to solve puzzles, but the scale of danger will increase, to the point of putting their lives as they know them at risk.

The terrifying comedy, presented by Los Productores, is scheduled to premiere on July 7 at the Teatro Peruano Japonés.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Diego destroyed! He discovered Alessia sleeping in Don Gilberto’s cellar

“First challenge will be to see ‘Asu Mare 4′”

Fans reacted online. Photo: Facebook capture

On social networks, netizens were quick to compare “Escape room” with horror movie classics, such as “No way out” and “The game of fear”. Along these lines, they also commented that the first challenge would be to see “Asu mare: friends“, the controversial Peruvian film directed by Carlos Alcántara.

It should be noted that the fourth installment of “Asu mare” swept the box office during its premiere at the beginning of the year. Although the ‘Cachín’ movie suffered harsh criticism, it had a second chance to shine on the Netflix streaming platform.

#quotThe #game #fearquot #Peruvian #version #Escape #room