The protagonist of the story is Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas), a wealthy businessman from San Francisco who seems to have given up on improving his life. Nicholas, in fact, is haunted by his father’s suicide and secretly depressed by the end of his marriage. To celebrate his birthday in an original way, his brother Conrad (Sean Penn) gives him membership in an exclusive role-playing club called CRS. Though reluctant to accept Conrad’s offer, Nicholas is persuaded by the prospect of breaking the humdrum routine of his life and submits to a series of tests, conducted by the club.

Some time later, Nicholas begins to notice sudden and suspicious changes and speculates that the CRS has upped its game. A game that turns out to be very dangerous, since it puts his reputation, his job and all his assets at risk. Interrogating Conrad, Nicholas discovers that the club is nothing more than a pretext to blackmail rich men and wealthy women, forcing them to make extreme choices. The man finds the support of Christine (Deborah Kara Unger), a waitress in a trendy club that he usually frequents. However, the woman turns out to be entangled in the terrible game that could cost him his life.

After turning to the police, obtaining scant resolutions, Nicholas is forced to face shocking unexpected events that could even lead to his death. While investigating the CRS and looking for a way to get his life back, Nicholas will come to doubt even Conrad that he seems to want to profit from the dangerous situation…

The Game – No rules: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of The Game? Starring are Michael Douglas, Sean Penn, Deborah Kara Unger, Armin Mueller-Stahl, James Rebhorn, Peter Donat, Anna Katarina, Charles A. Martinet, Scott Hunter McGuire, Carroll Baker, Florentine Mocanu, Elizabeth Dennehy, Caroline Barclay. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Michael DouglasNicholas Van Orton

Sean PennConrad Van Orton

Deborah Kara Unger: Christine/Claire

James RebhornJim Feingold

Peter DonatSamuel Sutherland

Carroll BakerIlsa

Anna KatarinaElizabeth

Armin Mueller-StahlAnson Baer

Elizabeth DennehyMaria

Charles Martinet father of Nicholas

Tommy Flanagan: Taxi driver

Michael Massee: EMT Galliano Airbags

