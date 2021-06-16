The game industry celebrated last year: when everyone went into lockdown, the sales figures of games and game computers skyrocketed. Market researcher Newzoo had to adjust the forecast turnover for the sector considerably upwards; the global games market turned out to be worth 144 billion euros, instead of the expected 131 billion.

However, if you looked closely you could see the cracks. The corona pandemic also affected game makers. Logistical problems, moving expensive hardware and the dent in the creative process in lockdown all played tricks on game makers. If you looked at the usually leading game fair Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this week, you can only conclude that the game harvest of 2021 is meager.

It’s also a minor disaster for E3 itself. For a long time, the event was known as the place to be for the big new game announcements and promotions for the new year. But the event’s relevance is fading: creators have increasingly organized their own press conferences in recent years, far from the marketing frenzy of E3. When the event was canceled last year, it quickly became clear how little these companies still need the fair.

Long wait for Xbox Series X owners

E3 returns this year with a meager collection of press conferences and little news. Sony, the giant behind PlayStation, and game maker Electronic Arts (FIFA) didn’t even show up. The only major game company to make an impact on its fans was Nintendo: the Japanese game maker showed its new Legend of Zelda-game. In addition, Nintendo announced re-releases and successors to some of its most popular nostalgic titles – fans tumbled on social media about the new metro and WarioWare, and the polished versions of Advance Wars (2001) and Mario Party.

Most eyes were on Microsoft, which has been aggressively buying game studios in recent years and now wants to reap the rewards. Not a trailer went by without mentioning that the game was playable from day one on Microsoft’s Netflix-for-games service Gamepass. Bethesda Softworks proved why Microsoft spent billions for the company last year with an exclusive new sci-fi game, starfield. But what mostly stuck was the intended publication date: 2022. If you fought hard for a new Xbox Series X game console this year, you can wait a long time for major titles.

Interesting new games sparkled here and there. Square Enix, which gets to make Marvel games, does after its flopped avengersgame a noticeably more inspired attempt with Guardians of the Galaxy. Elden Ring, the highly anticipated game from difficulty fetishists hailed From Software finally came into the limelight. Arkane Studios, known for its eccentric immersive simulation games, announced a new vampire game. They were small moments of success for hungry gamers. But those successes showed the emptiness of this E3.

Niche game makers

If you wanted to be surprised, you had to go to the press conferences of the smaller independent publishers. The crazier productions of niche game makers were discussed there. Building rockets, cleaning crime scenes or sailing on a raft made of garbage: at least as a gamer you didn’t get bored here.

But little ones can’t save an event like E3. In between presentations, a panel tried to keep the mood going. Even they fell over: after the presentation of a big new game based on the movie Avatar (2009) a panellist sighed: “I’m not even going to pretend I’m excited about this. I am not paid to be here.”