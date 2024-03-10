Formula 1 is completely wrong. Why would you close the streets of Monaco for your race when you can let the rest of the traffic flow and leave all the street furniture in place for some extra challenges?

That was the immediate approach GTI Club: Rally Côte d'Azur chose, which allowed you to cruise completely recklessly through something that looked suspiciously like the well-known principality on a normal weekday afternoon. Something you couldn't do in real life without accidentally knocking out a few car vloggers.

Into the cars GTI Club: Rally Côte d'Azur

The cars you could do that with were a little less glamorous than the stuff you normally find there. As befits the name, focused GTI Club focuses more on hot hatches that were already quite retro in 1996, such as the Renault 5 Alpine V6 Turbo, Mini Cooper and of course the Golf I GTI. That certainly makes the game unique in the arcade; that and the fact that you actually had a physical handbrake to get your hatchback appropriately transversely through a hairpin bend.

Because the circuits in the game were routes through a single, open map, they were riddled with shortcuts, allowing you to build an advantage by cutting off a bit by ducking into an underground car park or driving straight across a terrace, at the expense of some chairs and meals. A layout that really came into its own in Bomb Tag, a multiplayer car game that captures the entire game world in one Italian Joblike chase playground changed.

This is how you unlock the Bugatti GTI Club

Very cool was the option, if you had not already lost all your money, to donate an extra coin to unlock the considerably smoother Bugatti EB110 and to tear the snot out of all those 100-hp bastards. That was also the only time in history that an EB110 cost only twice as much as a Golf GTI.