Since the beginning of its history, Ferrari has always been characterized by a passionate soul and a strong drive towards the future and innovation, guided by the pioneering spirit of its Founder.

The direction had already been traced with the first born of the House, the 125 S which in 1947 presented itself to the world with lines never seen before and a light 1500cc V12 engine with high specific power. The first of a long series of game changers cars, cars that would change history and indelibly influence the automotive world.

Hence “Game Changers”, the new exhibition at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena, which once again presents some of the most significant cars in the history of the Prancing Horse in a totally new setting, telling the story of the Maranello House through the eyes of the ‘innovation.

Ferrari “Game Changers” Exhibition Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

The itinerary represents an excursus among the most revolutionary models for the most avant-garde design, the most innovative technological applications both in motorsport and in granturismo, up to the realization of the performances, achieved thanks to the great research and development work of the House and made unforgettable through the best victories.

Design, technology and performance are therefore 3 parts of the story that accompany the museum’s guests during their visit.

Incomparable examples of design: the 375 MM, designed by Pinin Farina in 1952 and which represents the first one-off built on behalf of Roberto Rossellini and intended for Ingrid Bergman, and the 166 MM, the first barchetta with a body made of aluminum, from captivating, elegant and light line.

Ferrari “Game Changers” Exhibition Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Among the masterpieces of technological innovation we point out the 400 Automatic, the first 2+2 touring car which in 1976 introduced the automatic transmission in response to the evolution of market needs and sophisticated international customers, together with the Ferrari F1-89, the first ever single-seater with electro-hydraulic transmission.

In the Performance section you can admire the 1973 365 GT4 BB, the first rear-engined granturismo berlinetta equipped with an original 180° V12, and the 2005 Ferrari FXX, the first special series created exclusively for the track.

Ferrari “Game Changers” Exhibition Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

End of the exhibition itinerary and ideal culmination of the story of the innovation dear to Ferrari, the latest game-changer: the Purosangue.

For the first time, the public will be able to see the latest addition to the Maranello company up close: Ferrari’s first four-door, four-seat car. One like no other in every respect: the perfect combination of athletic and streamlined design combined with comfort, versatility and driving emotion.

The exhibition can be visited at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena from 18 February 2023 until 17 February 2024.