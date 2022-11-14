We are less than a month away from The Game Awards 2022. In this way, Geoff Keighley, organizer of this event, has shared more information related to the duration and number of announcements that we will see here. To the fortune of many, a shorter award ceremony has been promised.

Considering that previous ceremonies have lasted three hours, some fans are worried that this will repeat itself with this year’s edition. However, Keighley has promised that this will not be the case. With this, also noted that we will see almost 50 different ads. This was what he commented in an interview with VideoGames.si:

“I don’t have a number, but it’s in line with previous editions. We have some titles already announced that showcased brand new content, and we also have a lot of games to feature. There is already a lot of talk on social networks about what will or will not be here. It’s always complicated because when you have more than 50 games involved in some way, something will come to light. But yes, [tenemos] a pretty good story, knock on wood, with the event and in general we have some surprises. I was talking to a company and they said, ‘hey, if we announce our game at The Game Awards, we have an excel sheet of 143 things we have to do right after.’ You know, updating the website, social media and that sort of thing. So there are many aspects that need to be coordinated. We hope that we can surprise people.”

In this way, it seems that this year’s edition will be loaded with information, but it will not be as long as in past years. Considering that previous editions have taken three or more hours to complete, many fans will appreciate the fact that the 2022 edition won’t consume much of their night.

Remember, The Game Awards 2022 will take place on December 8. On related topics, Keighley talks about the current state of E3. Similarly, here you can see the revelation of nominees live.

Editor’s note:

Although an award ceremony must last a long time to honor all the winners, it is also true that a large part of The Game Awards is made up of announcements that many might consider unimportant, and only serve to meet a set time.

Via: VideoGames.si