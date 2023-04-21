













The Game Awards will have tenth anniversary concert

This event of The Game Awards will present the most outstanding video games of the last ten years in orchestral music, including several games that are yet to be released. The objective of this event is to honor this industry that is considered the most powerful form of entertainment.

Now this will be a unique concert that will take place on Sunday June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. While the orchestra plays, attendees will be able to enjoy videos as well as some special guests.

Source: The Game Awards

The orchestra will be conducted by Grammy and Bafta-winning as well as Emmy-nominated composer Lorne Balfe, who wrote the theme for the awards recognizing the best in video games and also conducted the orchestra for the aforementioned awards ceremony. in the last five years.

It is worth noting that tickets are already on sale and if you are in the United States, the best thing you can do is consider attending this very special ceremony for the video game industry.

“For the past decade, The Game Awards orchestral performances have become a fan-favorite part of the show each year, and we’re so excited to bring that experience to life, in person, at the Hollywood Bowl with the LA Phil for commemorate our tenth installment of the Game Awards, which will take place this Decembersaid Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards.

“This concert is truly a love letter to the games, creators, and fans who have made The Game Awards possible for the past decade, and we can’t wait to celebrate the music that has captured our hearts and continues to propel the art form forward.”

The Game Awards concert will have music from the best of the last 10 years

The organizers of the concert of the 10 years of The Game Awards confirmed that they will have music from the following franchises:

Arcane

Devil

Elden Ring

final fantasy 16

god of war

hogwarts

League of Legends

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Starfield

Star Wars Jedi

The Last of Us

The special guests and other surprises that will be announced at a later date that will not be broadcast online are still to be revealed.

We will be aware of what happens with this great event that many players will surely be waiting with great patience.