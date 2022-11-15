On November 14, all the nominations for The Game Awards. Of course, the most quoted and talked about award is the GOTY or game of the year. With six very good titles entering the fray. However, when taking a look at the reviews on Metacritic we see that they are not the best rated of all of the year.

One of the favorites to win the GOTY is Elden Ring which has a rating of 96 on Metacritic. But looking at the page we find that Portal Companion Collection for Switch it has exactly the same rating.

Something similar happens with God of War Ragnarokanother of the favorites for The Game Awards. Since this Nordic title has a score of 94 and above it we find Persona 5 Royalwith a 95.

Sure, it can be argued that both the Portal Companion Collection and Persona 5 Royal are re-releases. But there are also new games, better rated than other nominees, which still failed to sneak into those considered ‘the best of the year’.

As an example of this we have Xenoblade Chronicles 3 which has a rating of 89 on metacritic. But this score is outplayed by the game Neon Whitewho is 90 and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course which is 92. This pair of titles also arrived during this 2022, but they seem forgotten in the grand prize of The Game Awards.

There are other notable games that were forgotten for the GOTY at The Game Awards

Another game that The Game Awards did not consider for the GOTY is the independent title tunic. This despite being rated higher than Horizon Forbidden West and Stray’s surprise nomination. The Zelda-influenced little fox game has a rating of 88.

Metacritic has a huge list where we can find the best rated games of the year. Here it is surprising to see that A Plague Tale: Requiem It is in the 134th place of the best games of the year according to critics. That is to say that, removing those that did nominate, there are approximately 120 other games that deserved the nomination. Although of course we are not demeriting anyone.

Every one of the GOTY nominees at The Game Awards is very good. However, seeing this will surely make many wonder what the parameters are to decide the candidates for the game of the year. Although on some occasions it is evident, since it is about relaunching or DLC.

What reasons could there be for this?

Although there are games that are better rated than several nominees, there are specific reasons for this. Many titles receive fairly high ratings, but their number of reviews is considerably small. As an example we have Neon White, which has a 90 rating but in its PC version and based on only 38 reviews.

To establish a comparison, let’s take stray, the title with the lowest ratings of the GOTY nominees at The Game Awards. This game has a rating of 83, but has a review count that is nearly triple the ratings of Neon White with 99 reviews from critics.

The same is true of a good number of titles. As is the case with Rogue Legacy 2, a game that has a 90 rating. But these come only from 16 specialized critics. Contrary to many of the GOTY nominees. For example, God of War Ragnarok It has 126 reviews that express a huge variety of opinions.

This ultimately works to have a better understanding of The Game Awards nominations. Something that we should take into account is that Metacritic is a site dedicated to collecting reviews from different media. Its parameters will not be the same as those of the ceremony to celebrate video games.

It is evident that The Game Awards does not only take scores into account. The scope of certain games also influences your decision. For this reason, its nominees have titles that were not only applauded by the critics, but also had a great boom among the audiences.

While it may be disappointing not to see our favorite in the running for the GOTY, it shouldn’t hurt that much. After all, what matters is how a given game makes us feel personally. Your favorite game of the year may not have been nominated for anything, but we are sure that you will not stop enjoying it because of it. Or are we wrong?

